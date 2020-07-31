Arrests
Tuesday, 8:15 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Allen Sutton, 38, 1000 block of South Leeds Street, at the Howard County jail, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:57 p.m., officers arrested James White Jr., 33, 700 block of Westminster Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Wednesday, 4:09 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Cockrell, 27, 1500 block of North Waugh Street, in the 1100 block of South Purdum Street, on four warrants for petition to revoke, three warrants for failure to appear, a warrant for possession of a syringe, a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance, a warrant for possession of marijuana, a warrant for possession of paraphernalia, a warrant for conversion, a warrant for possession of a legend drug and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, as well as a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:28 p.m., officers arrested Brittney Malott, 28, Sharpsville, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:28 p.m., officers arrested Tyler Tinder, 26, Sharpsville, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:29 p.m., officers arrested Fonston Hizer, 47, 1600 block of Rue Royale Street, in the area of Locke and Harrison streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:56 p.m., officers arrested Katherine Beck, 28, 6900 block of East 100 North, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for possession of a syringe.
Wednesday, 8:45 p.m., officers arrested Jordan McCarty, 30, 1900 block of North Lindsay Street, in the area of Madison and Morrison streets, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Waters, 30, Russiaville, in the 1500 block of Home Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:33 a.m., officers arrested Michael Davis, 23, Detroit, Michigan, in the 600 block of Elk Drive, on charges of conspiracy to deal methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:09 a.m., officers arrested Steele Stout, 22, 400 block of East Boulevard Street, in the area of Webster and North streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a scheduled drug, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 4:02 a.m., officers arrested Reginald Green, 42, 1300 block of South Goyer Road, in the area of North and Leeds streets, on charges of providing a false identity statement, public intoxication by alcohol and driving while suspended, all misdemeanors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.