Howard County Arrests
Wednesday, 7:05 a.m., deputies arrested Hagan Michael Nussbaum, 24, Greentown, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 8:35 a.m., deputies arrested Benjamin Dillon Davis, 29, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Randy Eugene Barrett, 48, 4000 block of North 700 West, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 11:18 a.m., deputies arrested Ethan M. Crawford, 22, 2200 block of South 200 East, in the 5600 block of Council Ring Boulevard, on two warrants for petition to revoke and a Grant County hold.
Wednesday, 11:36 a.m., deputies arrested Jackie Lawrence, 45, 5600 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery causing serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:08 p.m., deputies arrested Kaylyn L. Linnenburger, 25, 2200 block of South 200 East, in the 5600 block of Council Ring Boulevard, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:38 p.m., deputies arrested Eugene Lee, 55, unknown address, in the 600 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for court violation.
Wednesday, 6:36 p.m., deputies arrested Emily Nicole Bowlin, 30, 900 block of North McCann Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for criminal trespass with a prior conviction and a warrant for theft with a prior conviction.
Wednesday, 11:11 p.m., deputies arrested Jose Vazquez, 19, 100 block of Rainbow Circle, in the area of Park Road and Defenbaugh Street, on a charge of operating a vehicle without over obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:46 p.m., officers arrested Michael Morgan, 45, 3500 block of Melody Court, at the same location, on a Hamilton County warrant and a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:32 a.m., officers arrested Kyrstin Guge, 28, Peru, in the area of North Street and Courtland Avenue, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 1:48 a.m., officers arrested Alfredo Remigio-Becerril, 32, 3800 block of Orleans Drive, in the area of Cooper Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Miami County Arrests
Wednesday, 12:03 a.m., officers arrested Molly Melton, 41, 300 block of North Fremont Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and operator never licensed.
Wednesday, 10:45 a.m., deputies arrested John Norris, 50, homeless, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 9:12 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Caine, 43, 700 block of Woodburn Green Court, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Wednesday, 11:41 p.m., deputies arrested Andy Bushong, 44, 3400 block of Westover Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Thursday, 3:26 a.m., deputies arrested Ricki Parsons, 21, Roann, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 9:15 a.m., officers arrested Devonta Smith, 22, Indianapolis, on charges of operator never licensed and possession of a handgun without a license.
Thursday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested Amber Cart, 37, 40 block of Corey Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Thursday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Deon King, 29, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 2:49 p.m., deputies arrested Annell Johnson, 25, South Bend, on a St. Joseph County hold.
Thursday, 9:22 p.m., deputies arrested Daniel Roberts, 39, 20 block of Jean Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 10:18 p.m., deputies arrested Jazzmine Newsome, 24, 1500 block of West 600 South, on a charge of domestic battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.