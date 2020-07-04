Arrests
Tuesday, 12:23 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher David Arnold, 25, 800 block of North Union Street, in the 3600 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:28 a.m., deputies arrested William D. Bramlett, 50, 1000 block of South Jay Street, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for theft and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Salita Ortiz Alarcon, 32, South Bend, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 1:05 p.m., deputies arrested Jamie Todd McIntire, 38, 1900 block of Northview Boulevard, in Russiaville, on a warrant for sexual misconduct with a minor.
Tuesday, 5:32 p.m., deputies arrested Papee I. Byers, 22, Greentown, in Greentown, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:42 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Scott King, 36, 900 block of East Monroe Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Gano Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Wednesday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Bledsoe, 41, Russiaville, on a violation of probation.
Wednesday, 6:51 p.m., officers arrested Rose Green, 60, 20 block of South Park Avenue, Peru, on a hold for domestic battery.
Wednesday, 8 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Brooks, 33, Amboy, on a violation of probation.
Wednesday, 11:29 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Booth, 40, 200 block of North Lafayette Street, on charges of auto theft and being a habitual traffic violator.
Wednesday, 11:33 p.m., officers arrested Mason Bowen, 31, 30800 block of Wallick Road, Peru, on a probation hold and charges of driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 7:25 a.m., deputies arrested Sasha Ramsey, 32, 24600 block of Wallick Road, Peru, on an intoxication hold and charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of methamphetamine.
Arrests
Wednesday, 2:10 p.m., correctional officers arrested Richard M. Barrett, 24, Lafayette, on a warrant for strangulation, confinement and battery resulting in bodily injury.
Wednesday, 11:52 p.m., officers arrested Erika M. Mahaney, 38, Tipton, on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of precursors with intent to manufacture, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
