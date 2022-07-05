Arrests
Friday, 8:27 a.m., officers arrested Mark Stine, 44, Walton, in the area of Smith Road and Washington Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 6:13 p.m., officers arrested Benjamin Reemer, 38, Columbus, in the 400 block of Arrow Street, on a Bartholomew County warrant.
Friday, 6:20 p.m., officers arrested Courtney Browning, 37, unknown address, in the 100 block of North Dixon Road, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:15 p.m., officers arrested Kyla Browning, 25, unknown address, in the 100 block of North Dixon Road, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:56 a.m., officers arrested Darrell Peoples, 62, 100 block of South Faulkner Street, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release and a warrant for possession of cocaine, as well as a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 1:57 a.m., officers arrested Isaih Young, 24, 500 block of East Monroe Street, in the area of Madison and Main streets, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:30 a.m., officers arrested Brett Patton, 50, 1100 block of East Foster Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Superior Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:10 a.m., officers arrested John Fernandez, 18, 200 block of South Faulkner Street, in the 200 block of Coronado Circle, on charges of strangulation against a pregnant woman and domestic battery against a known pregnant family member, both Level 5 felonies.
Saturday, 12:04 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Cosley-Washington, 35, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Purdum and Fischer streets, on a warrant for domestic battery and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 3:52 a.m., officers arrested Sydney Bradford, 23, Marion, in the area of North and Main streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:19 p.m., officers arrested Emanual Mitchell, 32, Indianapolis, in the 1200 block of East Gano Street, on a Grant County warrant.
Sunday, 5:35 a.m., officers arrested Joseph East, 36, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, in the 1900 block of West Alto Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3 p.m., officers arrested Christina Wagner, 37, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:46 p.m., officers arrested Troy McClory, 59, 1500 block of North Wabash Street, in the area of Courtland Avenue and North Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Monday, 12:44 a.m., officers arrested Steven Bailey, 30, 1600 block of East Wheeler Street, in the area of Locke Street and Vaile Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:38 a.m., officers arrested Shawn Waldron, 40, 1000 block of West Monroe Street, in the area of McCann and Monroe streets, on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, strangulation against a pregnant woman, confinement and neglect of a dependent, all Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 4:22 a.m., officers arrested Jaylen Stroman, 18, 4200 block of Kristin Lane, in the area of Boulevard Street and Park Road, on a charge of minor consumption of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:28 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Franklin, 27, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the area of Defenbaugh and Webster streets, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of domestic battery against a known pregnant family member, a Level 5 felony.
Tipton County Arrests
Friday, 10:10 a.m., officers arrested Kevin D. Bruce, 41, Fortville, on charges of battery resulting in bodily injury, strangulation and intimidation.
Saturday, 2:22 a.m., officers arrested Tyrone M. Rayford, 42, Anderson, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 4:02 p.m., deputies arrested Chelsea M. Shaw, 30, Windfall, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy A. Moore, 41, Atlanta, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.
Tuesday, 2:04 a.m., officers arrested Israel A. Kitchens, 28, Tipton, on a charge of domestic battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.