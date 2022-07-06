Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 12:40 p.m., deputies arrested Neal D. Moore, 57, Westfield, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 9:31 a.m., deputies arrested Demontez D. Lenoir, 21, 800 block of South Waugh Street, at the HCJ, on three warrants for criminal recklessness where defendant shoots a firearm into a building, a warrant for resisting law enforcement and a warrant for battery against a public safety official.
Friday, 10:42 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Gordan Sutherland, 40, 900 block of North Armstrong Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for bond revocation.
Friday, 11:53 a.m., deputies arrested Johnathan K. Thompson, 30, unknown address, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2:20 p.m., deputies arrested Javanna Manell McClatchey, 29, Lafayette, at the HCJ, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Friday, 2:20 p.m., deputies arrested Ivan Anthony Scianni, 41, 600 block of James Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16.
Friday, 5 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin J. Bagby, 33, 1700 block of Tam-O-Shanter Court, in the area of Boulevard Street and Goyer Road, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Julia Laura Birchett, 37, Marion, in the area of Sycamore Street and Touby Pike, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:30 p.m., deputies arrested Austin C. Harmon, 37, 900 block of South Berkley Road, in the area of Ohio Street and Dixon Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:54 a.m., deputies arrested Jesse Wayne Shepard, 34, 900 block of East Defenbaugh Street, in the area of Morgan and Buckeye streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 3:43 a.m., deputies arrested Spencer Ryan Smith, 21, Frankfort, in the area of Sycamore and Philips streets, on two charges of operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and two charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 8:10 a.m., deputies arrested Nicholas J. Evans, 39, 2900 block of Whitehouse Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 8:18 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Scott Goble, 24, 1400 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for civil dispute.
Saturday, 4:03 p.m., deputies arrested Marcus Allen Stone, 25, 500 block of Sister Martin Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 4:20 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Lee McCall, 33, 1000 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for battery against a person less than 14 years of age.
Monday, 2:02 a.m., deputies arrested Dylan E. Davis, 30, Sharpsville, in the area of Reed Road and Sycamore Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 2:16 p.m., officers arrested Scott Walker, 50, 1100 block of Witherspoon Lane, in the 500 block of East Gerhart Street, on charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 5:08 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan McPeek, 30, 700 block of East Dixon Street, in the area of Ohio and North streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:16 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Abney, 47, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for driving while suspended and charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; dealing cocaine, a Level 5 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 8:45 p.m., officers arrested Maggie Vermilion, 28, 900 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 1300 block of East Murden Street, on a warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday, 8:55 p.m., officers arrested Garnett Riley, 36, 200 block of North Purdum Street, in the 1300 block of East Murden Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Antoinette Lewis, 28, 400 block of East Havens Street, in the 400 block of East Richmond Street, on a charge of identity deception, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 12:09 a.m., officers arrested Edward Hale, 27, 700 block of East Richmond Street, in the area of Richmond and Main streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:08 a.m., officers arrested Chad Hewitt, 39, 1700 block of West Boulevard Street, in the area of Morgan and Waugh streets, on a Hamilton County warrant and a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 2:05 a.m., deputies arrested Kevin Alvis, 36, Avon, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Anttrianna Stokes, 26, Elkhart, on a warrant for probation violation.
Friday, 5:59 p.m., deputies arrested Nelson Welch, 55, Indianapolis, on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 6:52 p.m., officers arrested James Stratton, 47, Converse, on a Howard County warrant.
Friday, 7:32 p.m., officers arrested Elzroth Heath, 46, Warren, on a charge of trespass.
Saturday, 9:25 a.m., officers arrested Mark Weaver, 57, unknown address, on a warrant for violation of community corrections.
Saturday, 1:08 p.m., officers arrested Brandy Moore, 63, Converse, on a charge of battery.
Saturday, 6:46 p.m., officers arrested Diana Deweese, 55, 300 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on a charge of being a habitual traffic offender.
Sunday, 7:11 p.m., officers arrested Justine Ambrose, 33, 60 block of East Fifth Street, Peru, on a Cass County warrant.
Sunday, 8:46 p.m., officers arrested Russell Turpen, 59, 300 block of Harrison Avenue, Peru, on a charge of theft.
Sunday, 11:22 p.m., officers arrested Christy Feltis, 29, Logansport, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 1:09 a.m., officers arrested Lilian McBride, 22, Denver, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, 3:05 a.m., officers arrested Meagan Kesler, 23, 100 block of South Wabash Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 1:35 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Jones, 35, 300 block of Harrison Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear and an unknown warrant.
Tuesday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jerry Messer, 28, Kokomo, on a warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday, 5:25 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Miller, 27, Marion, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:21 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas S. Backer, 30, Tipton, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, 3:12 p.m., deputies arrested Kaleb R. Bell, 29, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
