Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:02 a.m., deputies arrested Neva J. Slusher, 28, 1500 block of East Barkdol Street, in the area of Washington and Elm streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:21 a.m.,. deputies arrested Richardo M. Young, 27, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:40 a.m., deputies arrested Timothy Eugene Rush, 37, 700 block of East Mulberry Street, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for failure to appear and petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:47 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon R. Bledsoe, 41, 100 block of North Buckeye Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for probation violation.
Wednesday, 3:13 p.m., deputies arrested Brenda M. Leap, 56, 300 block of East Taylor Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for theft and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 3:31 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob Benjamin Kwiatt, 22, Indianapolis, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 8:07 p.m., deputies arrested Michael K. Dillman, 32, Greentown, in Greentown, on a warrant for domestic battery in the presence of a child and a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 10:55 p.m., deputies arrested Daniel J. Leyk, 38, Tipton, on a charge of domestic battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.