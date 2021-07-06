Arrests
Thursday, 10:18 a.m., deputies arrested Deveta Marie Whigham, 47, Anderson, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 10:35 a.m., deputies arrested Tabatha Smith, 31, 900 block of East Havens Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 11:59 a.m., deputies arrested Robert D. Carter, 30, 500 block of South 950 West, at the HCJ, on two warrants for non-compliance and a single warrant each for possession of methamphetamine and escape.
Thursday, 2:40 p.m., deputies arrested Maxwell D. Wolner, 36, 1600 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the 4900 block of South 00 East West, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 2:48 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey L. Hoover, 51, 2000 block of North Buckeye Street, in Bunker Hill, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:53 p.m., deputies arrested Tyrell Desean Lenoir, 31, Marion, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:13 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Edward Fites, 44, Macy, at the HCJ, on a warrant for criminal mischief and a warrant for intimidation.
Thursday, 6:58 p.m., deputies arrested Gregory Mark Riley, 34, Galveston, at the HCJ, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention.
Thursday, 8:32 p.m., deputies arrested Brittiney Bates, 34, 400 block of East Walnut Street, at the same location, on two warrants for neglect of a dependent.
Thursday, 9:43 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Russ Roberts, 33, 400 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 3:28 p.m., officers arrested Trent Brown, 35, 600 block of East 400 South, in the 5400 block of Council Ring Boulevard, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:49 p.m., officers arrested Natalie Sutherland, 24, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the 5400 block of Council Ring Boulevard, on charges of assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:55 p.m., officers arrested Adam Nelson, 52, 600 block of South Union Street, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on two warrants for probation violation and a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 4:15 p.m., officers arrested Justin Pavese, 36, 2100 block of Lynn Drive, in the area of East Tate and North Jay streets, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:28 p.m., officers arrested Amy Clark, 46, homeless, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 12:40 a.m., officers arrested Gavin Herrera, 22, Indianapolis, in the 4200 block of South Park Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 2:35 a.m., officers arrested Daniel Griggs, 47, unknown address, in the area of Kirk Row and Webster Street, on an Ohio warrant.
Saturday, 2:40 p.m., officers arrested Emmilynn Rinehart, 19, 500 block of South Wabash Street, at the same location, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:40 p.m., officers arrested James Gilsinger, 58, 1700 block of North LaFountain Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of public intoxication by alcohol, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 11:20 p.m., officers arrested Khalil McClain, 24, 2900 block of Joyce Drive, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:02 a.m., officers arrested Bruce Liggin Jr., 29, 1000 block of North Bell Street, in the area of Taylor Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:08 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Johnson, 24, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 1000 block of South Buckeye Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 5:27 a.m., officers arrested Gary Fording, 56, Indianapolis, in the area of West Monroe and North Webster streets, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:18 a.m., officers arrested William Swan, 23, Wabash, in the 400 block of Amberwood Circle, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:20 p.m., officers arrested Austin Peters, 28, Greentown, in the area of Mayfair Drive and Indiana 931, on a warrant for battery.
Sunday, 6:20 p.m., officers arrested James McGee, 54, 3000 block of Whitehouse Drive, in the 800 block of South Plate Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:06 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Edwards Jr., 37, Richton Park, Illinois, in the 600 block of North Dixon Road, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:39 a.m., officers arrested Clarence Sample Jr., 22, 2100 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:33 a.m., officers arrested Sean Bishop, 37, 1900 block of Meghan Court, in the area of South Dixon Road and West Defenbaugh Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:50 a.m., officers arrested Raheem Polk, 25, 600 block of North Dixon Road, in the area of North McCann and West Madison streets, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:38 p.m., officers arrested Stacie Landes, 48, 1300 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 11:41 p.m., officers arrested Steven Ewing, 40, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 3000 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:45 a.m., officers arrested Tiffany Davis, 27, 600 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of North Delphos and East Broadway streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:47 a.m., officers arrested Stephan Goshern, 47, 1000 block of East Broadway Street, in the 1100 block of West Lordeman Street, on charges of auto theft, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, theft, a misdemeanor, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Miami County Arrests
Friday, 8:41 p.m., officers arrested Heather Nickels, 30, homeless, on a charge of criminal trespass.
Saturday, 12:55 a.m., officers arrested Kristy Herrell, 36, Kokomo, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 2:58 a.m., officers arrested Donald Sykes Jr., 30, 39000 block of Edwards Court, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Saturday, 7:08 a.m., officers arrested Charles Taylor, 49, first block of Center Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Saturday, 10:24 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Hall, 34, Bunker Hill, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Saturday, 11:06 p.m., officers arrested Darren Atwood, 26, South Bend, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated with controlled substances.
Tipton County Arrests
Saturday, 2:27 a.m., deputies arrested Avery M. Nelson, 23, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and reckless driving at an unreasonable speed.
Sunday, 7:48 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon D. Ivory, 57, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Sunday, 11:13 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph L. Sconyers, 45, Carrollton, Georgia, on charges of possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Sunday, 11:19 p.m., officers arrested Jerry G. Brummet, 68, Tipton, on a charge of domestic battery.
Monday, 2:26 a.m., officers arrested Kieran J. Long, 20, Tipton, on charges of minor possession of alcohol and domestic battery.
Monday, 4:02 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer N. Crews, 33, Tipton, on charges of possession of a counterfeited substance, possession of marijuana and violation of in-home detention.
Monday, 4:02 p.m., officers arrested Wyatt L. McPhearson, 24, Tipton, on charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of a counterfeited substance.
Monday, 4:47 p.m., officers arrested Charles J. Hunter, 81, Tipton, on a charge of criminal trespass.
