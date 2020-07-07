Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:02 a.m., deputies arrested Neva J. Slusher, 28, 1500 block of East Barkdol Street, in the area of Washington and Elm streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:21 a.m.,. deputies arrested Richardo M. Young, 27, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:40 a.m., deputies arrested Timothy Eugene Rush, 37, 700 block of East Mulberry Street, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for failure to appear and petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:47 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon R. Bledsoe, 41, 100 block of North Buckeye Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for probation violation.
Wednesday, 3:13 p.m., deputies arrested Brenda M. Leap, 56, 300 block of East Taylor Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for theft and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 3:31 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob Benjamin Kwiatt, 22, Indianapolis, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 8:07 p.m., deputies arrested Michael K. Dillman, 32, Greentown, in Greentown, on a warrant for domestic battery in the presence of a child and a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Friday, 2:30 a.m., deputies arrested Elikahe Y. Green, 42, 6000 block of Waubesa Way, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child.
Friday, 2:49 a.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Kay Lanning, 37, 5600 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Friday, 5:23 a.m., deputies arrested Madalynn Lee Cage, 23, 1200 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia, a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 6:50 a.m., deputies arrested Eric Wayne Rogers, 39, 1600 block of West Carter Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 7:21 a.m., deputies arrested Brenda Joyce Cronin, 32, unknown address, at the HCJ, on an attachment.
Friday, 7:37 a.m., deputies arrested Amanda Bogue, 32, 3700 block of North 800 East, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 7:30 p.m., deputies arrested Celest Breanne Goode, 26, 6000 block of Harvard Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Sunday, 2:24 p.m., deputies arrested Kimberly Dawn Swanson, 29, 3500 block of Home Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Sunday, 3:29 p.m., deputies arrested Christina M. Whaley, 47, 100 block of East Washington Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Goyer Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:45 p.m., deputies arrested Yazbeth B. Yado, 27, Tipton, in the area of 500 East and 100 South, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:26 p.m., deputies arrested Emmilynn C. Rinehart, 18, 500 block of South Webster Street, in the area of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:26 p.m., deputies arrested Nicole Kineman, 27, South Bend, in the area of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 7:37 p.m., officers arrested Dustin Hacker, 47, unknown address, Peru, on a charge of driving while suspended.
Friday, 8:24 p.m., officers arrested Mark Majors, 44, Denver, on a charge of intimidation.
Saturday, 4:07 a.m., deputies arrested Kelsie George, 26, Montpelier, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 4:51 p.m., officers arrested Charles Bowen, 25, 200 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 10:55 p.m., deputies arrested Daniel J. Leyk, 38, Tipton, on a charge of domestic battery.
