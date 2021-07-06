Arrests
Friday, 10:14 a.m., deputies arrested Dana Michelle Cook, 52, 600 block of West Foster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Miranda Sue Shepard, 38, Cutler, in the 1200 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Friday, 12:40 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy W. Johnston, 43, 1200 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a warrant for an unknown charge.
Friday, 2:21 p.m., deputies arrested James Nike Ringley, 28, 2400 block of Pinehurst Drive, in the 2300 block of South Park Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2:21 p.m., Joshua Caleb Benham, 31, 4100 block of Toni Court, in the 2300 block of South Park Road, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:27 p.m., deputies arrested Fantasia M. Smith, 29, Maxwood, Illinois, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4:28 p.m., deputies arrested Trent A. Brown, 25, 600 block of East 400 South, in the 5400 block of Council Ring Boulevard, on two warrants for non-compliance and a warrant for escape.
Friday, 4:32 p.m., deputies arrested Blaine T. Causey, 37, 1300 block of South Locke Street, at the same location, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident, a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for strangulation.
Friday, 5:10 p.m., deputies arrested Johnny Davis, 41, Marion, at the HCJ, on a warrant for indirect contempt and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 9:02 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin Kyle Herrell, 34, Indianapolis, in the area of 150 West and 300 North, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:12 p.m., deputies arrested David Paul Busch, 47, 1800 block of North Leeds Street, in the 3900 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for non-compliance and charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:12 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Henry Busch, 50, 1200 block of North Philips Street, in the 3900 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Natalie R. Sutherland, 24, 1600 block of South Plate Street, at the HCJ, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 12:40 a.m., officers arrested Gavin Herrera, 22, Indianapolis, in the 4200 block of South Park Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 2:35 a.m., officers arrested Daniel Griggs, 47, unknown address, in the area of Kirk Row and Webster Street, on an Ohio warrant.
Saturday, 2:40 p.m., officers arrested Emmilynn Rinehart, 19, 500 block of South Wabash Street, at the same location, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery, a misdemeanor; and simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:05 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Mott, 54, 1300 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of Indiana 931 and Carter Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:19 p.m., deputies arrested Tatyana Yvonne Snow, 33, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Ohio and Carter streets, on a warrant for failure to appear, a warrant for operating without ever obtaining a license, a warrant for identity deception and a warrant for obstruction of justice, as well as a charge of identity deception, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 7:25 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Allen Harrison, 26, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, in the area of Apperson Way and Gerhart Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:40 p.m., officers arrested James Gilsinger, 58, 1700 block of North LaFountain Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of public intoxication by alcohol, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 10:04 p.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Lynn Sutherlin, 32, 1300 block of North Philips Street, in the 1200 block of South Calumet Street, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:20 p.m., officers arrested Khalil McClain, 24, 2900 block of Joyce Drive, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:22 a.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Noelwayne Fred, 35, 300 block of East Jackson Street, in the area of Walnut Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:02 a.m., officers arrested Bruce Liggin Jr., 29, 1000 block of North Bell Street, in the area of Taylor Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:08 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Johnson, 24, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 1000 block of South Buckeye Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 5:27 a.m., officers arrested Gary Fording, 56, Indianapolis, in the area of West Monroe and North Webster streets, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:18 a.m., officers arrested William Swan, 23, Wabash, in the 400 block of Amberwood Circle, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:20 p.m., officers arrested Austin Peters, 28, Greentown, in the area of Mayfair Drive and Indiana 931, on a warrant for battery.
Sunday, 5:15 p.m., deputies arrested Angela Lynn Breedlove, 50, 400 block of East Sycamore Street, in the area of McCann Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:20 p.m., officers arrested James McGee, 54, 3000 block of Whitehouse Drive, in the 800 block of South Plate Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:52 p.m., deputies arrested Lila Kay Mock, 51, 1200 block of East Taylor Street, in the 200 block of North Union Street, on a warrant for criminal recklessness.
Monday, 12:06 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Edwards Jr., 37, Richton Park, Illinois, in the 600 block of North Dixon Road, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony; criminal trespass, a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:39 a.m., officers arrested Clarence Sample Jr., 22, 2100 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:33 a.m., officers arrested Sean Bishop, 37, 1900 block of Meghan Court, in the area of South Dixon Road and West Defenbaugh Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:50 a.m., officers arrested Raheem Polk, 25, 600 block of North Dixon Road, in the area of North McCann and West Madison streets, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:08 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph W. Martin, 43, 1000 block of East Monroe Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of work release.
Monday, 8:01 p.m., deputies arrested Bethany Marie Cripe, 35, Greentown, in the area of 400 South and 680 West, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 10:38 p.m., deputies arrested Gregory L. Ryan, 44, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, in the area of Alto Road and LaFountain Street, on a warrant for non-compliance and charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and false reporting, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:41 p.m., deputies arrested Alicia Ann Meranda, 32, Greentown, in the area of Alto Road and LaFountain Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 11:38 p.m., officers arrested Stacie Landes, 48, 1300 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 11:41 p.m., officers arrested Steven Ewing, 40, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 3000 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:45 a.m., officers arrested Tiffany Davis, 27, 600 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of North Delphos and East Broadway streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:47 a.m., officers arrested Stephan Goshern, 47, 1000 block of East Broadway Street, in the 1100 block of West Lordeman Street, on charges of auto theft, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; theft, a misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:36 a.m., officers arrested Carlos Day, 66, 800 block of Rainbow Drive, in the 2900 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:29 a.m., officers arrested Shana Turner, 27, 1400 block of West Havens Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine, all Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 12:40 p.m., officers arrested Stephen Goshern, 47, 800 block of South Locke Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 3:52 p.m., officers arrested Shana Turner, 27, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a warrant for identity deception and a warrant for escape.
Tuesday, 6:41 p.m., officers arrested Davion Kane, 26, 2300 block of Beavnoir Court, in the 1200 block of East Alto Road, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:35 p.m., officers arrested Keyira Roper, 28, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 8:41 p.m., officers arrested Heather Nickels, 30, homeless, on a charge of criminal trespass.
Saturday, 12:55 a.m., officers arrested Kristy Herrell, 36, Kokomo, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 2:58 a.m., officers arrested Donald Sykes Jr., 30, 39000 block of Edwards Court, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Saturday, 7:08 a.m., officers arrested Charles Taylor, 49, first block of Center Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Saturday, 10:24 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Hall, 34, Bunker Hill, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Saturday, 11:06 p.m., officers arrested Darren Atwood, 26, South Bend, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated with controlled substances.
Sunday, 4:37 a.m., officers arrested Kira Yepes, 39, Marion, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 5:12 a.m., officers arrested Ashley Fouts, 34, 200 block of West Third Street, Peru, on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
Sunday, 6:03 p.m., officers arrested Kunkle Reese, 28, 6800 block of South 550 East, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 3:57 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Wells, 33, Macy, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 7:39 p.m., officers arrested Julie Miles, 34, Kokomo, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
Monday, 8:11 p.m., officers arrested Ezra Bellanca, 21, 400 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Monday, 10:55 p.m., officers arrested Paula Smith, 37, Winamac, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Justine Ambrose, 32, 60 block of East Fifth Street, Peru, on a Cass County hold and a charge of possession of marijuana.
Tipton County
Arrests
Saturday, 2:27 a.m., deputies arrested Avery M. Nelson, 23, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and reckless driving at an unreasonable speed.
Sunday, 7:48 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon D. Ivory, 57, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Sunday, 11:13 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph L. Sconyers, 45, Carrollton, Georgia, on charges of possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Sunday, 11:19 p.m., officers arrested Jerry G. Brummet, 68, Tipton, on a charge of domestic battery.
Monday, 2:26 a.m., officers arrested Kieran J. Long, 20, Tipton, on charges of minor possession of alcohol and domestic battery.
Monday, 4:02 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer N. Crews, 33, Tipton, on charges of possession of a counterfeited substance, possession of marijuana and violation of in-home detention.
Monday, 4:02 p.m., officers arrested Wyatt L. McPhearson, 24, Tipton, on charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of a counterfeited substance.
Monday, 4:47 p.m., officers arrested Charles J. Hunter, 81, Tipton, on a charge of criminal trespass.
