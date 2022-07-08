Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:55 a.m., deputies arrested Vincent C. Farmer, 26, Peru, in the 2200 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 3:14 a.m., deputies arrested Sieyumbe Nicba Arrington, 45, 800 block of West Jackson Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and Ruddell Drive, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 9:41 a.m., deputies arrested Timothy Eric Marr, 46, 900 block of West Virginia Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 11:07 a.m., deputies arrested Kimberly Ann Repass, 55, Logansport, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for theft with a prior conviction for theft or conversion.
Wednesday, 12:40 p.m., deputies arrested Lindsey Marie Gaddis, 28, 6000 block of Kiowa Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for body attachment.
Wednesday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Larry Alexander Schmidt, 32, Fort Wayne, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 2:09 p.m., deputies arrested Kenneth L. Scism, 25, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Wednesday, 2:18 p.m., deputies arrested Madalynn Lee Cage, 25, 300 block of West Taylor Street, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua M. Calvert, 31, 2100 block of North Ohio Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 8:50 p.m., deputies arrested Marcus Nathaniel Billingsley, 25, homeless, in the area of Webster Street and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Wednesday, 9:17 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Michael Fox, 29, 2300 block of Edward Drive, in the 100 block of South 200 East, on charges of escape, a Level 5 felony, battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony, public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:19 p.m., officers arrested Erik Myers, 55, 2200 block of North Delphos Street, in the 1700 block of South Armstrong Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:04 a.m., officers arrested Patrick Clark, 51, unknown address, in the area of Jay and Purdum streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 8:38 a.m., officers arrested Tyler Morris, 27, 2500 block of East 300 South, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Donald Hunt, 52, Wayland, Michigan, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-refusal.
Wednesday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Bryan Siblisk, 40, 50 block of North Freemont Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, noon, officers arrested Kayla Baker, 31, 1400 block of West 200 North, Peru, on a charge of theft.
Wednesday, 12:50 p.m., deputies arrested Sondra Stabler, 60, 300 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 1:45 p.m., officers arrested Tisha Medina, 35, Miami, on two unknown charges.
Wednesday, 3:05 p.m., deputies arrested Shelly Warner, 47, Bunker Hill, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, 6:10 p.m., officers arrested Josiah Riddle, 23, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 5:04 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Foor, 30, 100 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Thursday, 7:55 p.m., deputies arrested Ronald Roach, 33, Bunker Hill, on a charge of intimidation.
