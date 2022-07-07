Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:05 a.m., deputies arrested Ashlee Aliene Armfield, 31, 400 block of Pillars Place, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for intimidation.
Tuesday, 10:51 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Anthony Sparling, 43, 700 block of West Virginia Street, in the 1200 block of East Taylor Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 11:06 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Gordan Sutherland, 40, 900 block of North Armstrong Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:31 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle A. Mitchell, 31, 300 block of South Elm Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Brent L. Russell, 39, 1600 block of North Webster Street, in the 900 block of West State Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 7:10 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher David Arnold, 27, 700 block of West Boulevard Street, in the area of 400 South and 500 East, on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, and intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
Tuesday, 10:05 p.m., deputies arrested Douglas J. Eaker, 26, 800 block of East Walnut Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 7:50 a.m., officers arrested Shane Crecelius, 33, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, in the 800 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of possession of a scheduled substance and public intoxication by drugs, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 6:36 p.m., officers arrested Zachary Davila, 27, 900 block of South Armstrong Street, in the area of Southway Boulevard and LaFountain Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 9:29 p.m., officers arrested Marshaun Scott, 23, Chicago, in the 400 block of West Superior Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:48 p.m., officers arrested Alvin Pearson, 62, 700 block of West Taylor Street, in the 1300 block of South Locke Street, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 4 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:03 a.m., officers arrested Stephanie Veerkamp, 53, 1300 block of West Sycamore Street, in the area of Walnut and Philips streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
