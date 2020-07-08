Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 12:34 a.m., deputies arrested Kayla Marie Anderson, 33, 700 block of East Taylor Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 2:09 a.m., deputies arrested Traevon Johnson, 29, Indianapolis, in the area of Philips and Jefferson streets, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Carter William Bowlin, 18, 3200 block of Frances Lane, at the HCJ, on a warrant for residential entry and a warrant for theft.
Monday, 1:34 p.m., deputies arrested Melissa Rena Mendenhall, 38, 4100 block of North 00 East West, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a hold for Cass County.
Monday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Paul England, 54, 600 block of South Webster Street, in the 3100 block of West 50 South, on a warrant for criminal mischief and a warrant for battery.
Monday, 7:45 p.m., deputies arrested Derick Ian Robertson, 23, 4800 block of North 1150 West, in the area of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:22 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Scott Hilligoss, 40, Greentown, in the area of Ind. 26 and 500 East, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 11:22 a.m., correctional officers arrested Cherokee M. Emerson, 20, Elwood, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:39 a.m., deputies arrested Rachel L. Stone, 29, Carmel, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a narcotic drug and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
