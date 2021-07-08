Arrests
Tuesday, 3:53 a.m., deputies arrested Gavin T. Kenner, 22, 900 block of South Cooper Street, in the area of Reed Road and Boulevard Street, on charges of reckless driving and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Charles A. Wright, 21, unknown address, in the area of 750 West and 100 North, on a four warrants for failure to appear, a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 7:57 p.m., deputies arrested Loren Clyde Lewis, 53, Henderson, Kentucky, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 3:37 p.m., officers arrested Justin Pavese, 37, 2100 block of Lynn Drive, at the HCJ, on a Marion County warrant.
Wednesday, 7:17 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Waldmann, 36, 5600 block of Wigwam Court, in the area of Jay Street and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 7:49 p.m., officers arrested Michael Whitlow, 46, Nashville, Tennessee, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a Whitley County warrant and a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Marla Williamson, 25, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:55 a.m., officers arrested Nichole Timoschuk, 32, homeless, in the area of Monroe and Philips streets, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:58 a.m., officers arrested Jerry McKinney, 32, 900 block of West Jackson Street, in the area of Monroe and Philips streets, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
