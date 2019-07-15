Howard County

Arrests

Thursday, 1 a.m., deputies arrested Tammy Dorothy Leary, 41, 2300 block of Rouge Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for body attachment. 

Thursday, 9:38 a.m., deputies arrested Samuel Buchanon, 34, 2800 block of Amberwood Place, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension. 

Thursday, 9:39 a.m., deputies arrested Tyrahn Anthony Turner, 33, 5800 block of Peshewa Court, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for theft. 

Thursday, 10:45 a.m., deputies arrested Gavin Alexander Brown, 26, 700 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child. 

Thursday, 12:46 p.m., deputies arrested Blaise J. Dotson, 28, 500 block of Somerset Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance. 

Thursday, 6:23 p.m.,, deputies arrested Damon J. Varnado, 42, 2100 block of South 766 West, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke. 

Thursday, 8 p.m., deputies arrested Ceira Nichole Roberts, 28, 600 block of South Apperson Way, at the HCSD, on a warrant for conversion. 

Thursday, 8:55 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Carlos Collins, 28, 1000 block of South Plate Street, in Greentown, on a warrant for body attachment. 

Thursday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Scott Edward Butler, Denver, at the HCSD, on a warrant for body attachment. 

Thursday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Dave R. Click, 47, Denver, on two warrants for body attachment. 

Friday, 10:21 a.m., officers arrested Earlana Clark, 55, 1000 block of East Dixon Road, in the 1100 block of East Taylor Street, on a body attachment. 

Friday, 3 p.m., officers arrested Ely Edwards, 18, 1300 block of North Ohio Street, in the 600 block of East Jackson Street, on a charge of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony. 

Friday, 6:27 p.m., officers arrested Celeste Good, 25, 6000 block of Harvard Drive, at an unknown location, on a warrant for possession of a syringe and two warrants for possession of a narcotic drug. 

Friday, 7:04 p.m., officers arrested Rubin Williams, 61, 800 block of North Jay Street, in the area of Jefferson and Union streets, on a charge of public intoxication by drugs, a misdemeanor. 

Friday, 7:30 p.m., officers arrested Demarrio Barker, 30, 2700 block of Amberwood Place, in the 800 block of North Leeds Street, on charges of escape, a Level 5 felony, battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony, possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor. 

Friday, 8:59 p.m., officers arrested Tyanthony Turner, 27, 1200 block of Meadowbrook Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for conversion and a warrant for theft, as well as charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor. 

Friday, 11:44 p.m., officers arrested Thomas Heath, 21, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor. 

Saturday, 12:34 a.m., officers arrested Lawrence Battreal, 25, 200 block of North Purdum Street, in the 400 block of East Defenbaugh Street, on a warrant for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor. 

Saturday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Emily Taylor, 36, Peru, in the 1200 block of South Locke Street, on a body attachment and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. 

Saturday, 3:02 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Logan, 24, 1400 block of Nicholas Court, in the 2300 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor. 

Saturday, 1:49 p.m., officers arrested Kinsey Riddle, 25, 400 block of West Hoffer Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for conversion. 

Saturday, 1:52 p.m., officers arrested Theresa Bates, 41, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 1700 block of Home Avenue, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor. 

Sunday, 4:15 a.m., officers arrested Paul Carter, 32, Russiaville, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for escape, a warrant for conversion and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. 

Sunday, 3:34 p.m., officers arrested John Rogers Jr., 35, 600 block of South Jay Street, at an unknown location, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement. 

Sunday, 4:11 p.m., officers arrested Taylor Harrison, 26, 1600 bock of South Plate Street, in the area of Morgan and Purdum streets, on a warrant for residential entry. 

Sunday, 8:18 p.m., officers arrested Stephanie Frazee, 33, 1100 block of Morningside Drive, in the 1800 block of Columbus Boulevard, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor. 

Sunday, 11:25 p.m., officers arrested Marcus Clay, 24, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft and false informing, both misdemeanors. 

Monday, 2:13 a.m., officers arrested Marion Aytes, 32, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 700 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for possession of a syringe and charges of possession of a syringe, false informing and possession of methamphetamine, all Level 6 felonies. 

Monday, 2:47 a.m., officers arrested Allison Spurlin, 31, 1000 block of Witherspoon Drive, at an unknown location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies. 

Monday, 2:56 a.m., officers arrested Shauna Connolly, 38, 1400 block of West Boulevard Street, in the 700 block of North Washington Street, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony. 

Miami County

Arrests

Saturday, 1:08 a.m., officers arrested Imogene Hockenberry, 43, 200 block of East Canal Street, Peru, on charges of possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. 

Saturday, 6:13 p.m., officers arrested Awstin Yost, 19, 200 block of West Third Street, Peru, on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury.

Sunday, 3:41 a.m., officers arrested Mackenzie Howard, 24, 400 block of Jefferson Avenue, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated. 

Sunday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested Lauren Grimmett, 23, 17100 block of Lincoln Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery. 

Sunday, 7:41 p.m., officers arrested Ariel King, 27, Wabash, on a charge of failure to appear. 

Sunday, 8:25 p.m., deputies arrested Teresa Long, 41, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear. 

Sunday, 10:21 p.m., officers arrested Lane Russo, 19, Denver, on charges of failure to appear and minor consumption. 

Tipton County

Friday, noon, deputies arrested Ismael Luna, 42, Frankfort, on a warrant for failure to appear. 

Friday, 6:23 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley I. Hensley, 34, Kokomo, on charges of dealing/delivering/manufacturing methamphetamine higher than 10 grams, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance. 

Saturday, 2:23 a.m., deputies arrested Natalie R. Sutherland, 22, Kokomo, on two unknown Howard County warrants and a warrant for failure to appear. 

Sunday, 9:30 p.m., officers arrested William C. Sharkey, 22, Tipton, on charges of possession of a legend drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia and intimidation with a threat to commit a felony. 

Monday, 5:08 a.m., officers arrested Shayne A. Williams, 28, Tipton, on charges of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief. 

