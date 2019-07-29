Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 1:44 a.m., deputies arrested Johnathan Lovell, 30, Marion, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for theft.
Thursday, 4:05 a.m., deputies arrested Cavelle Benjamin, 59, 3000 block of Vinton Circle, in the area of Markland Avenue and 17th Street, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 9:39 a.m., deputies arrested Nicole Dawn Wainscott, 41, 9200 block of West Ind. 931, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:42 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon L. Brown, 45, Frankfort, in the 700 block of West 250 South, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 4:44 p.m., deputies arrested Alexander Philip Brink, 21, 2300 block of South Wabash Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Friday, 6:41 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon R. Bledsoe, 40, 500 block of Chestnut Street, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of community corrections.
Thursday, 6:43 p.m., deputies arrested Jarrett Brown, 46, Indianapolis, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 8:25 a.m., officers arrested Gregory Myricks, 24, unknown address, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a St. Joseph County warrant.
Friday, 11:40 a.m., officers arrested Dariel Jones, 36, 600 block of Marsha Court, at the same location, on a Tipton County warrant.
Friday, 4:05 p.m., officers arrested Dennis Sanders, 59, 1600 block of North Delphos Street, in the area of East Vaile Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended and possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 5:08 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Sullivan, 41, 500 block of East Monroe Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for theft of a firearm.
Friday, 5:18 p.m., officers arrested Angelia Boling, 19, unknown address, in the 300 block of West Alto Road, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:02 p.m., officers arrested Kyle Burger, 21, unknown address, in the area of Hoffer Street and Ind. 931, on a warrant for battery.
Friday, 9:31 p.m., officers arrested Leah Faris, 23, Marion, in the 1700 block of East Dodge Street, on a warrant for forgery and a warrant for theft, as well as charges of child neglect, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, false informing, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:04 a.m., officers arrested Brittany Edwards, 26, Marion, in the area of Cooper Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:02 a.m., officers arrested Erica Hillman, 30, 1200 block of East Firmin Street, in the 300 block of East Lincoln Road, on a charge of operating without obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:37 p.m., officers arrested Adrienne Hizer, 35, 900 block of East Taylor Street, in the 2100 block of Boulevard Street, on a charge of child neglect, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 2:29 p.m., officers arrested Dillan Spencer, 24, Peru, in the area of Alto and Dixon roads, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:32 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Humphrey, 23, 3000 block of Westmoor Drive, in the area of Alto and Dixon roads, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:44 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Rush, 36, 700 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 500 block of East Harrison Street, on a warrant for false informing, a warrant for possession of cocaine, a warrant for operating after forfeiture of license and a warrant for marijuana, as well as charges of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 5 felony, obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, child neglect, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:33 p.m., officers arrested Sheldon Sturgell, 26, 100 block of East Harrison Street, in the 100 block of East Harrison Street, on a warrant for intimidation and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Saturday, 5:02 p.m., officers arrested Sarah Wandle, 30, 2100 block of Joyce Drive, in the 3800 block of Orleans Drive, on a body attachment.
Saturday, 10:45 p.m., officers arrested Kelencia Anderson, 34, 400 block of East Superior Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of child neglect, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 11:32 p.m., officers arrested Alexander Griffin, 31, 400 block of East Superior Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of child neglect, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 2:18 a.m., officers arrested Melissa Moon, 34, 1200 block of South Locke Street, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and a warrant for child neglect.
Sunday, 2:25 a.m., officers arrested Bradley Hill, 37, 1100 block of West Jackson Street, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 3:49 a.m., officers arrested Guadalupe Acosta, 18, 4000 block of Ind. 931, in the 700 block of South Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a permit, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:33 a.m., officers arrested Nicole Landau, 40, 2800 block of Whitehouse Drive, in the 4000 block of Liberty Drive, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4 p.m., officers arrested Alex Lamble, 33, 1300 block of Ind. 18, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft and false informing, both misdemeanors.
Thefts
Friday, 4:47 p.m., the theft of an iPhone 7+ cell phone, valued at $450, was reported in the 1700 block of North Morrison Street.
Friday, 8:17 p.m., the theft of power tools and hand tools, valued together at $5,000, was reported in the 2800 block of North Waugh Street.
Friday, 10:49 p.m., the theft of 14-foot white metal sheets, valued at $4,000, was reported in the 2300 block of South Park Road.
Sunday, 12:09 p.m., the theft of a snowblower, valued at $550, was reported in the 2300 block of West Jefferson Street.
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., the theft of a 1994 Honda motorcycle, valued at $500, was reported from McDonald's, 1304 N. Reed Road.
Sunday, 8:16 p.m., the theft of a bicycle buggy, valued at $15, drill bits, valued at $25, paint supplies, valued at $10, a Black and Decker weed eater, valued at $100, and a gasoline can with $20 worth of gasoline inside was reported in the 1700 block of South Indiana Avenue.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Ronald Ousley, 32, Walton, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Friday, 8:04 p.m., deputies arrested Molly Marburger, 29, 3700 block of South Wallick Road, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Friday, 8:17 p.m., deputies arrested Haley Sharp, 21, 700 block of Rushburn Green, Peru, on an unknown Howard County warrant.
Friday, 10:50 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Fording, 53, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and identity deception.
Saturday, 8:05 p.m., officers arrested Justin Holcomb, 27, Galveston, on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 7:09 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Booth, 39, 400 block of West Fifth Street, Peru, on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Sunday, 11:40 p.m., deputies arrested Randall Cleary, 57, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thefts
Friday, 8:10 a.m., the theft of tires and rims was reported in the 100 block of West Canal Street, Peru.
Saturday, 7:57 p.m., the theft of a cell phone was reported in the 100 block of Blackhawk Court, Peru.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 12:12 p.m., officers arrested Dariel L. Jones, 36, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 7:11 p.m., officers arrested Michael L. Dillman, 31, Kokomo, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 3:08 a.m., officers arrested Demyrah F. Byers, 22, Kokomo, on a warrant for false informing and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 4:05 p.m., deputies arrested Justin M. Shrock, 27, Tipton, on an unknown Howard County warrant and a charge of invasion of privacy.
Sunday, 12:36 a.m., officers arrested David A. Duncan, 44, Tipton, on a charge of public intoxication.
Sunday, 1:09 a.m., deputies arrested Cody M. Jaqua, 27, Alexandria, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Monday, 1:40 a.m., deputies arrested Samuel D. Carpenter, 35, Tipton, on a body attachment and charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Sandra K. Hash, 51, Alexandria, on a warrant for theft.
