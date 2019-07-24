Howard County

Arrests

Friday, 2:21 a.m., deputies arrested Breanna C. Williams, 31, 1500 block of Rue Royale Court, in the area of Apperson Way and Sycamore Street, on two warrants for body attachment and a charge of providing a false identity statement, a misdemeanor. 

Friday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jordan Lee McCarty, 29, 1000 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1400 block of East Mulberry Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke. 

Saturday, 2:43 a.m., deputies arrested Logan B. Shepherd, 23, Russiaville, in the area of Buckeye and Mulberry streets, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. 

Saturday, 3:50 a.m., deputies arrested Tyson Loy, 31, 500 block of Tomahawk Drive, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on two warrants for possession of a controlled substance, a warrant for dealing a controlled substance, a warrant for domestic battery, a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.

Saturday, 4:08 a.m., deputies arrested William Hayden Hancock, 21, Russiaville, in the area of Philips and Elm streets, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangering, both misdemeanors. 

Saturday, 9:27 p.m., deputies arrested Chriscinda Deann Sears, 40, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for attachment. 

Saturday, 9:55 p.m., deputies arrested Chace Emerson Hastings, 40, homeless, at the HCSD, on a warrant for auto theft. 

Sunday, 8:25 p.m., deputies arrested Blake Justin Johnson, 27, 2100 block of South 300 East, at the same location, on a warrant for conversion and a hold for Tipton County. 

Monday, 7:41 a.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, in the 300 block of East Sycamore Street, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor. 

Monday, 8:45 a.m., officers arrested Torra Hill, 44, 500 block of West Sycamore Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony. 

Monday, 4:56 p.m., officers arrested Brianna Hagelskamp, 26, 1400 block of West Tate Street, in the area of Main and Jefferson streets, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor. 

Monday, 4:56 p.m., officers arrested Kaelin Lemons, 24, 700 block of West Mulberry Street, in the area of Jay and Taylor streets, on a warrant for driving while suspended. 

Monday, 5:25 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Taylor, 33, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Tate and LaFountain streets, on charges of possession of cocaine, a felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor. 

Monday, 6:58 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Duke, 33, 600 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and Witherspoon Drive, on a warrant for theft and charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, dealing a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. 

Monday, 7:02 p.m., officers arrested Misty Rose, 37, unknown address, in the area of Jefferson Street and Witherspoon Drive, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. 

Tuesday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested Shantese Leonard, 39, 800 block of North Jay Street, in the area of Sycamore Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. 

Thefts

Monday, 11:24 a.m., the theft of a 1992 U-Haul trailer, valued at $4,000, was reported from U-Haul, 3716 S. LaFountain St.

Monday, 5:54 p.m., the theft of $112 cash was reported in the 700 block of St. Joseph Drive. 

Miami County

Arrests

Tuesday, 2:58 a.m., officers arrested James King, 32, 300 block of East Sixth Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice. 

