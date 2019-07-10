Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, July 4, 9:40 p.m., officers arrested a 12-year-old male, in the 300 block of Rainbow Circle, on a charge of possession of a schedule drug.
Sunday, 3:39 a.m., deputies arrested Phillip Edmond Marshall, 37, 5400 block of Wea Drive, in the area of Lincoln and Berkley roads, on charges of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of 0.15 or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 11:05 a.m., deputies arrested Elizabeth I. Binnion, 27, Swayzee, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Sunday, noon, deputies arrested Kristen Ann Echelbarger, 37, 700 block of South Leeds Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Sunday, 3:29 p.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old female, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a charge of runaway.
Sunday, 8:20 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Wayne Dennis, 35, 700 block of East Taylor Street, in the 4500 block of East 200 South, on a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Sunday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Adam Langley Hatten, 41, 2700 block of North Webster Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 10:55 p.m., deputies arrested Ellis Loyd Russell, 53, 200 block of Baxter Road, in the area of Pavalion Drive and 100 North, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 10:55 p.m., deputies arrested Lawrence Lee Leveridge, 50, 3800 block of Alameda Drive, in the area of Pavalion Drive and 100 North, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, unknown time, officers arrested Guy Russo, 62, Summerville, South Carolina, in the area of U.S. 31 and Mile Marker 165, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 8 a.m., officers arrested Kamoria Clark, 31, 1500 block of North McCann Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Monday, 12:04 p.m., officers arrested Steven Delon, 67, 2400 block of North Apperson Way, in the 2400 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of hit and skip and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 12:16 p.m., officers arrested Steven Stellhorn, 37, Indianapolis, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on three Marion County unknown warrants.
Monday, 2:35 p.m., officers arrested Johnathan Conn, 21, 400 block of North Delphos Street, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for invasion of privacy and a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:20 p.m., officers arrested Meranda White, 41, 2100 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Corbett Hightower, 45, Russiaville, in the 700 block of West North Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Tuesday, 12:01 a.m, officers arrested Crystal Piatt, 24, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 12:01 a.m., officers arrested Jason Sipes, 23, homeless, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 12:01 a.m., officers arrested Ashley Varelli, 20, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:24 a.m., officers arrested Robert Tucker, 41, Russiaville, in the 900 block of West Defenbaugh Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Saturday, 7:47 a.m., the theft of $1,727 cash was reported at Burger King, 402 Arrow St.
Saturday, 3:40 p.m., the theft of a pack of ribs, toilet paper and towels, valued at $119, was reported at Walmart, 1920 E. Markland Ave.
Saturday, 6:12 p.m., the theft of $41 worth of unknown food items was reported at Walmart, 1920 E. Markland Ave.
Saturday, 8:11 p.m., the theft of a purse containing $150 in cash was reported in the 400 block of West Superior Street.
Sunday, 1:33 p.m., the theft of an orange Remington lawn mower, valued at $200, was reported in the 600 block of South Armstrong Street.
Sunday, between 2:40 p.m. and 3:24 p.m., the theft of a purse containing an Apache wallet, all contents valued at $203, was reported in the 4200 block of South Park Road.
Sunday, between 7:20 p.m., and 7:45 p.m., the theft of a black Yunn Zumba moped, valued at $1,500, was reported in the 1100 block of South Washington Street.
Monday, between 3:01 p.m. and 3:18 p.m., the theft of a 2004 GMC Envoy, valued at $3,500, was reported in the 5000 block of Council Ring Boulevard.
Monday, between 3:44 p.m., and 4:16 p.m., the theft of a Dyno Blaze bicycle, valued at $300, was reported in the 2400 block of North Buckeye Street.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 10:45 a.m., deputies arrested Mark D. Shoffner, 33, Marion, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 5:50 p.m., officers arrested Jimmy Jales, 45, 300 block of North Paw Paw Pike, Peru, on two charges of possession of a schedule 3 drug and a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 9:47 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Roberts, 20, 200 block of East Third Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Monday, 11:21 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Murry, 37, Kokomo, on a violation of probation.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 11:20 p.m., deputies arrested Milissa D. Hawkins, 44, Tipton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Tuesday, 12:48 a.m., officers arrested Corbin L. Campbell, 20, Tipton, on charges of illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, 2:19 a.m., officers arrested Stephen J. Ripberger, 48, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher.
