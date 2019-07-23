Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 9:46 a.m., deputies arrested Justin Michael Shuck, 35, 1900 block of North Delphos Street, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 12:36 p.m., deputies arrested Elijah David Allison, 36, Galveston, at the HCSD, on a warrant for robbery resulting in bodily injury and a warrant for domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Thursday, 3:25 p.m., deputies arrested Isaiah Daniel James Hood, 22, 900 block of South Calumet Street, in the 3600 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of driving a motor vehicle while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:21 a.m., officers arrested Justin Scott, 38, 700 block of North Union Street, in the 200 block of North Market Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2:32 p.m., officers arrested Sierra Breanne Cavazos, 25, 2000 block of Ruhl Road, in the 700 block of West Taylor Street, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent and possession of marijuana, as well as charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:43 p.m., officers arrested Anthony C. Reeves, 31, 2300 block of North Washington Street, in the 700 block of West Taylor Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 3:58 a.m., officers arrested Emily Ann Vent, 31, 2400 block of Balmoral Boulevard, in the area of Park Road and Defenbaugh Street, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:39 a.m., officers arrested John G. Melton, 18, 1600 block of Wynterbooke Drive, in the 2000 block of Ambassador Lane, on a charge of minor possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:49 a.m., officers arrested Cameron Austin, 18, 11800 block of Crestview Boulevard, in the 2000 block of Ambassador Lane, on a charge of minor possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:36 p.m., officers arrested Dustin Lee McKinney, 30, 600 block of West Sycamore Street, in the 1900 block of North Lafountain Street, on a warrant for escape, a warrant for domestic violence battery and a warrant for non-compliance with work release.
Saturday, 1:06 p.m., officers arrested Charlene Anderson, 42, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:44 p.m., officers arrested David C. Barber, 37, 1000 block of East Richmond Street, in the area of North Morrison and Preble streets, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor, operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor, possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:18 p.m., officers arrested Matthew William Linville, 36, 1700 block of North Lindsay Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 6:20 p.m., officers arrested Meghan Olivia Young, 18, 1000 block of North Wildwood Drive, in the 1300 block of East Vaile Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 8:11 p.m., officers arrested Travis William Hann, 41, Peru, in the area of Washington Street and Davis Road, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 9:32 p.m., officers arrested Asiana M. Williams, 21, 900 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 600 block of South Locke Street, on charges of battery by bodily waste, domestic battery and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Stephan D. Glenn, 22, 900 block of West Taylor Street, in the 100 block of East Taylor Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:56 a.m., officers arrested Michael John Kissinger Jr., 33, 900 block of East North Street, in the 2000 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 1:56 a.m., officers arrested Andrea L. Klein, 27, 900 block of East North Street, in the area of Morgan Street and Apperson Way, on charges of neglect of a dependent and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 2:20 p.m., officers arrested Jason Smith, 40, 1200 block of North Phillips Street, in the 300 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for body attachment.
Sunday, 3:25 p.m., officers arrested Johnny E. Shutt, 49, 800 block of Williamsburg Drive, in the area of Monroe and Ohio streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 4:40 p.m., officers arrested Elizabeth N. Davis, 35, 900 block of Emery Street, in the area of North Ohio and Monroe streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Mark R. Hicks, 54, 900 block of Miami Boulevard, in the 300 block of West North Street, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:51 a.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old male, in the 700 block of West Jefferson Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:17 a.m., officers arrested Collier E. Heard, 45, 500 block of West King Street, in the area of Morgan and Webster streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:59 a.m., officers arrested Ray Jackson, 63, unknown address, in the area of Bell and Foster streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thefts
Friday, 7:04 a.m., the theft of a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle of unknown value was reported in the 1000 block of Elmhurst Drive.
Saturday, 6:27 a.m., the theft of a window air conditioning unit, valued at $420, was reported in the 2000 block of North Market Street.
Saturday, 8:34 a.m., the theft of a green 2006 Dodge vehicle, valued at $4,000, was reported in the 500 block of North Buckeye Street.
Saturday, 4:50 p.m., the theft of a Yamaha moped, valued at $1,700, was reported in the 600 block of Elk Drive.
Saturday, 6:42 p.m., the theft of three pairs of Nike shoes and a Nike bag, valued at $179, was reported from Kohl's, 2156 E. Boulevard St.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 6:30 p.m., officers arrested Zachery Turpen, 28, homeless, on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Thursday, 11:30 p.m., deputies arrested Brandy Barton, 34, 4000 block of Fairchild Court, Peru, on a charge of residential entry.
Friday, noon, deputies arrested Willie Cornelius, 27, Elkhart, on two warrants for failure to appear and an unknown charge.
Friday, 10:56 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Horn, 34, 3200 block of Schilling Street, Peru, on a Tipton County warrant.
Saturday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Douglas Tuell, 56, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on charges of battery causing bodily injury and strangulation.
Saturday, 6:50 p.m., officers arrested Michael Mills, 38, 400 block of North Main Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 1:52 a.m., officers arrested Shane Clemons, 34, 400 block of East Fifth Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Patrick J. Abney, 42, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Thursday, 11:58 p.m., officers arrested Eddie G. Lynch II, 41, Tipton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Friday, 2:01 a.m., officers arrested Damian X. T. Gough, 23, Tipton, on a charge of public intoxication.
Friday, 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested Ronald F. Gerstorff Jr., 53, Muncie, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 11:10 p.m., officers arrested Courtney N. Jones, 26, Tipton, on charges of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more, possession of a device to interfere with a screening test and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Monday, 12:31 a.m., deputies arrested Steven M. Scraper, 33, Muncie, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, 3:28 a.m., deputies arrested Robert K. Lewis Jr., 55, Nunica, Michigan, on charges of carrying a handgun without a license, possession of methamphetamine, dealing marijuana over 30 grams, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of marijuana.
