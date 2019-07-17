Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 3:55 a.m., deputies arrested Taylor Danielle Bell, 35, 700 block of South Bell Street, in the area of Union and Superior streets, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangering and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested David R. McClure, 46, 1100 block of East North Street, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:03 p.m., deputies arrested Katherine Beck, 27, 6900 block of East 100 North, in the area of 100 North and 950 East, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:56 a.m., deputies arrested Shawn Eric Cooper, 35, 1700 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 500 block of West Main Street, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Saturday, 4:14 a.m., deputies arrested Tracy J. Perkins, 37, 2100 block of Longwood Drive, in the area of Sycamore and Washington streets, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 5:06 a.m., deputies arrested Trevion Marcell Geyton, 31, 1400 block of Tedlee Drive, in the area of Sycamore Street and Dixon Road, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Keroran James Peters, 41, 1500 block of North McCann Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for attachment.
Saturday, 11:43 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Joseph Harris, 35, 600 block of Bradford Court, in the area of Lincoln and Berkley roads, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:14 a.m., deputies arrested Pierce A. Hasadinton, 24, 7500 block of Ind. 931, in the area of Superior and Buckeye streets, on charges of operating a motor vehicle with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:42 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, in the 1400 block of East Madison Street, on a charge of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:42 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, in the 1400 block of East Madison Street, on charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 1:42 p.m., officers arrested a 13-year-old female, in the 1400 block of East Madison Street, on charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 1:42 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old female, in the 1400 block of East Madison Street, on charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 2:34 p.m., officers arrested Marshaun Scott, 20, 1100 block of Ruddell Drive, in the 600 block of South Union Street, on charges of burglary, a Level 4 felony, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:29 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old male, in the 400 block of West Broadway Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:57 p.m., officers arrested Alexis Trent, 24, 700 block of Tomahawk Drive, in the area of North and Armstrong streets, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug, a warrant for possession of a syringe and a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Monday, 11:34 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old male, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:34 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old female, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:35 a.m., officers arrested Dustin Hill, 35, 1100 block of West Jackson Street, in the 900 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:05 a.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, in the area of Park Avenue and Washington Street, on a charge of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 9:54 a.m., officers arrested Michael Sadler, 33, Largo, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.
Monday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Abraham Cardenas, 19, Walton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 9:55 p.m., deputies arrested Wendi Bennett, 34, Gas City, on a charge of providing a false identity statement.
Tuesday, 2:16 a.m., officers arrested Lloyd Miller, 44, 100 block of East Eighth Street, Peru, on a charge of riding on railroad property.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffery L. Dodson, 46, Plainfield, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 2 a.m., deputies arrested Douglas M. Blackford, 44, Tipton, on charges of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or higher and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment.
