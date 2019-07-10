Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 3:45 a.m., deputies arrested Ondrikas D. Miller, 34, 500 block of Bradford Circle, in the area of Jefferson and Buckeye streets, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 9:37 a.m., deputies arrested Dylan Allen Burke, 21, 2200 block of North Plate Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for mischief.
Monday, 11:05 a.m., deputies arrested Meagen T'Roddel Allen, 25, 1200 block of Peace Pipe Drive, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 11:25 a.m., deputies arrested William C. Davis, 31, 700 block of South Armstrong Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 11:55 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Maurice Franklin, 31, unknown address, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 11:55 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Clegg, 42, 1100 block of West Monroe Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension and a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Monday, 4:48 p.m., deputies arrested Erika D. Maxwell, 25, 100 block of East Markland Avenue, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 4:54 p.m., deputies arrested Darneil Edward Kinney, 34, 1100 block of Ruddell Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 7:03 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Benedict, 25, 1100 block of Korby Street, at the same location, on charges of false informing, driving while suspended with prior suspensions and never obtaining financial responsibility, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 11:22 a.m., officers arrested Gregory Parker, 50, homeless, in the 200 block of North Main Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:06 p.m., officers arrested Alishia Beck, 31, 600 block of Elk Drive, at the same location, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 5 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:06 p.m., officers arrested Amber Prince, 27, 600 block of Elk Drive, at the same location, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 5 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:18 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan Jones, 38, 400 block of North Market Street, at the same location, on a warrant for theft.
Tuesday, 9:23 p.m., officers arrested Michael Ward, 42, 3700 block of South Park Road, at the same location, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 10:09 p.m., officers arrested Nestaly Campos, 39, 600 block of Rainbow Circle, in the 300 block of Rainbow Circle, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 11:13 p.m., officers arrested Marcus Billingsley, 22, 800 block of East 600 North, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.
Tuesday, 11:50 p.m., officers arrested Amy McCoy, 26, 3000 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Jefferson Street and Witherspoon Drive, on a warrant for auto theft.
Wednesday, 1:40 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Evans, 36, 2900 block of Whitehouse Drive, in the 500 block of East Superior Street, on a warrant for possession of marijuana, a charge of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:54 a.m., officers arrested Marcos Lopez, 29, 3300 block of South Lafountain Street, in the area of Defenbaugh and Washington streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:35 a.m., officers arrested Scott Pearson, 43, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 2400 block of North Main Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Wednesday, 4:39 a.m., officers arrested Chriscinda Kingsolver, 40, Logansport, in the 2400 block of North Main Street, on a warrant for possession of a syringe.
Wednesday, 5:40 a.m., officers arrested Steven Landrum, 37, unknown address, in the 1800 block of North McCann Street, on a charge of confinement, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:14 a.m., officers arrested Karen Shell, 31, 200 block of Adams Avenue, Peru, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 11:14 a.m., deputies arrested Latricia Byers, 62, 2500 block of North Mexico Road, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 7:49 p.m., officers arrested Justin Lees, 38, 400 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator and operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 2:09 a.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Azbell, 54, 3200 block of West 500 South, Peru, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 3:08 a.m., deputies arrested Nina M. Turner, 23, Kempton, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of children.
