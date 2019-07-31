Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 12:30 a.m., deputies arrested Pete D. Jaimz, 43, 100 block of Elizabeth Street, in the 100 block of East Center Road, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:24 a.m., deputies arrested April Arnwine, 34, 900 block of North Main Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Blaine Johnson, 25, 1100 block of Brentwood Drive, in the 2100 block of South 300 East, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 12:22 p.m., deputies arrested Demyrah F. Byers, 24, 100 block of Lafayette Circle, in the 2100 block of South 300 East, on a hold for Tipton County.
Friday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Angela Dawn Burnworth, 1700 block of South Market Street, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Sheryl Ann Moore, 59, Marion, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 4:19 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Cannon, 35, 1200 block of West Elm Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Friday, 4:27 p.m., deputies arrested Adam Blake Day, 30, 1400 block of West Madison Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 5:02 p.m., deputies arrested Aaron Joseph Sedwick, 19, Peru, in the 1000 block of North U.S. 31, on charges of minor possession of alcohol and cultivation of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 5:05 p.m., deputies arrested Slate James Boggs, 20, Fort Wayne, in the 1000 block of North U.S. 31, on charges of minor possession of alcohol and cultivation of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 7:56 p.m., deputies arrested Penny S. Wendling, 58, Greentown, in Greentown, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, and pointing a firearm, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:28 a.m., deputies arrested Nikolos Richard Movroydis, 31, 2400 block of Pinehurst Lane, in the area of Dixon Road and Defenbaugh Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, public intoxication, public nudity and reckless driving, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Haley Leeann Sharp, 21, Peru, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 4:55 p.m., deputies arrested Travis Lee Wilson, 33, 4100 block of West 100 North, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.
Saturday, 5:03 p.m., deputies arrested Nichole Danielle Kamal, 35, 800 block of North Morrison Street, in the 900 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Saturday, 5:28 p.m., deputies arrested George Andrew Joseph, 41, 600 block of West Sycamore Street, in the 2900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:37 p.m., deputies arrested Kori Lynn Caldwell, 26, 800 block of Chalet Drive, in the area of 450 West and 400 South, on a charge of reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:37 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Lyndon Caldwell, 45, 800 block of Chalet Drive, in the area of 450 West and 400 South, on a charge of reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:26 a.m., deputies arrested Myrandi Ann Plake, 42, 1100 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on a warrant for conversion.
Sunday, 6:58 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Jedeiah McFarland, 21, 1900 block of Woodbridge Circle, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
Sunday, 9:30 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Jacob Peters, Amboy, in the 3700 block of North Indiana 931, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Monday, 7:37 a.m., officers arrested Charlotte Sallee, 61, 1100 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:42 p.m., officers arrested Basil McCoy, 29, 3600 block of Briarwick Drive, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:50 p.m., officers arrested Loren Lewis, 52, 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, in the 200 block of East Taylor Street, on a Noble County warrant and charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; battery against a law enforcement officer, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:01 p.m., officers arrested Deshawn Daniels, 29, 500 block of Salem Drive, in the area of Concord Avenue and Salem Drive, on a warrant for conversion.
Tuesday, 1:17 a.m., officers arrested Austin Duchateau, 21, Greentown, in the 2000 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Mullins, 44, 1000 block of East Laguna Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:42 a.m., officers arrested Epiphanty Mott, 27, 2900 block of Amberwood Place, in the 1000 block of East Laguna Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 12:05 a.m., officers arrested Donnie Cox, 38, Kokomo, on charges of invasion of privacy, intimidation, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement on foot, theft, reckless driving and criminal mischief.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Randall R. Peace, 21, Sharpsville, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Monday, 6:41 p.m., deputies arrested Christian M. Dickey, 28, Tipton, on a warrant for battery against a public safety official and charges of assisting a criminal and possession of cocaine.
Monday, 9:43 p.m., officers arrested Jerry G. Brummet, 66, Tipton, on a charge of battery with the victim being under 14 years of age.
Monday, 10:26 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew R. Chriswell, 38, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 8:25 a.m., deputies arrested Ronnie L. Drumright, 26, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
