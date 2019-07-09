Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, July 2, 1:30 a.m., deputies arrested Cavan Shane Davis, 35, 12400 block of Southwest Street, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, July 2, 8:30 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob Gene Ousley, 21, 12900 block of South US 31, at the HCSD, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Tuesday, July 2, 12:03 p.m., deputies arrested Tezmondo Donnell Fort, 1000 block of East Taylor Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, July 2, 5:20 p.m., deputies arrested Martina T. Holman, 31, 1000 block of North Washington Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, July 2, 6:06 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas A. Colon, 1100 block of Tepee Drive, in the area of Boulevard Street and Reed Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, unknown time, deputies arrested Kirstin Dianne Pounds, 35, 2500 block of North Washington Street, an at unknown location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, unknown time, deputies arrested Austin Auld-Jastrzemski, 32, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, at an unknown location, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, unknown time, deputies arrested Latosha Dawn Sites, 30, 900 block of West Jackson Street, at an unknown location, on four warrants for failure to appear.
Thursday, 1:20 a.m., deputies arrested Brooke Ellen Lott, 29, 500 block of Bradford Circle, at an unknown location, on a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 11:27 a.m., deputies arrested Taylor Bradley Brandt, 23, 600 block of East Cassville Road, at an unknown location, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Friday, 9:35 a.m., officers arrested Bradley Joseph Bates, 35, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1300 block of South Jay Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of a controlled substance, all level 6 felonies.
Friday, 3:10 p.m., officers arrested Ralph Laquan Woodard, 32, 1800 block of North LaFountain Street, in the area of Sycamore and Ohio streets, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 8:31 p.m., officers arrested Jesse T. Shelton, 24, Walton, in the 700 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 1:03 a.m., officers arrested Kenneth T. Brown, 44, 1100 block of South Ohio Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Reed Road, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:48 a.m., officers arrested Austin Clay Calvert, 29, 300 block of West Elm Street, in the area of Plate and Hoffer streets, on a warrant for indirect contempt.
Saturday, 10:49 a.m., officers arrested Kyrael Denante Snow, 22, 1100 block of East Monroe Street, in the area of Monroe Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:08 p.m., officers arrested Michael Alan Vance, 26, 100 block of West Monroe Street, in the 1000 block of East Vaile Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 7:24 p.m., officers arrested David Wayne Turner, 40, Arnaudville, Louisiana, in the 400 block of West Taylor Street, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Sunday, 1:13 a.m., officers arrested Dionta K. Davis, 26, Chicago, Illinois, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on charges of residential entry, a level 6 felony, criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, and theft, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:01 a.m., officers arrested Warren Victor Levine Jr., 27, 600 block of North Berkley Road, in the 2200 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of battery, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:24 a.m., officers arrested Jovan P. Powell, 26, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 1200 block of South Plate Street, on charges of auto theft, a level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony; domestic battery, a misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:58 a.m., officers arrested James Michael Lowe, 32, 4400 block of South Indiana 931, in the area of Ohio and Carter streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:10 p.m., officers arrested Shannon Elaine Addison, 47, 1600 block of Elizabeth Street, in the area of Market and Superior streets, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Sunday, 10:03 p.m., officers arrested Cody Allen Sites, 29, 900 block of East Jackson Street, in the 1200 block of West Monroe Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony.
Monday, 4:34 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Heard, 44, 1900 block of Madison Court, in the 2000 block of Bent Creek Road, on a charge of domestic battery, a level 6 felony.
Thefts
Wednesday, 2:56 p.m., the theft of $800 worth of miscellaneous hand tools was reported in the 1900 block of South Main Street.
Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., the theft of a U-sofa, valued at $500, was reported in the 1600 block of Pontiac Drive.
Wednesday, 8:42 p.m., the theft of $100 worth of quarters and a $60 security camera was reported in the 2100 block of North Market Street.
Wednesday, 10:52 p.m., the theft of a purple Taurus 9mm handgun, valued at $220, was reported in the 1400 block of South Armstrong Street.
Friday, 7:27 a.m., the theft of a Peavey speaker, a Peavey console unit, a flat screen television, two speaker stands, a black bag, an amplifier bag, a laptop and two hard drives containing a cable and a microphone, valued altogether at $3,500, was reported in the 1600 block of North Leeds Street.
Friday, 2:59 p.m., the theft of a 16-foot pool frame and an air conditioning unit, valued altogether at $339, was reported from Menard's, 1715 E. Havens St.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested William Collier, 26, Kokomo, on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana.
Friday, 8:40 p.m., officers arrested Justin Simbeck, 21, 400 block of Jackson Avenue, Peru, on charges of domestic battery with a juvenile present and criminal confinement.
Saturday, midnight, deputies arrested Travis Stafford, 33, Wabash, on a parole violation.
Sunday, 9:36 p.m., officers arrested Gary Sherritze, 76, Amboy, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thefts
Friday, 7:41 p.m., the theft of unknown items from a wedding reception was reported in the 30 block of South Broadway Street, Peru.
Sunday, 3:40 a.m., the theft of a cellphone was reported in the 70 block of North Broadway Street, Peru.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 7:59 a.m., officers arrested Jesse Brown, 40, Tipton, on charges of domestic battery causing moderate injury and disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, 1:54 p.m., officers arrested James T. Shelley, 38, Kokomo, on a Carroll County warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 9:25 p.m., officers arrested Devon M. Atherton, 24, Kokomo, on two charges of battery with a deadly weapon, two charges of kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon, two charges of intimidation by use of a deadly weapon and a charge each of robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and criminal confinement.
Thursday, 3:12 a.m., officers arrested Brian Calvert, 60, Kokomo, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 12:34 p.m., officers arrested Jalen T. Linville, 20, Kokomo, on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and criminal recklessness.
Thursday, 7:39 p.m., officers arrested Lowell P. Cooper III, 19, Tipton, on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Friday, 6 a.m., deputies arrested Amber D. Perkins, 27, Kokomo, on charges of possession of a legend drug and possession of a controlled substance.
Friday, 6:20 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob H. Bates, 32, West Middleton, on charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance.
Friday, 10:22 p.m., officers arrested John E. Treesh, 41, Tipton, on an unknown Howard County warrant.
Sunday, 1:40 a.m., deputies arrested Heather M. Willis, 43, Kokomo, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 3:12 a.m., officers arrested Joseph W. Ryan, 54, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or more and resisting law enforcement.
Sunday, 9:48 p.m., officers arrested Gabriel N. Parker, 18, Tipton, on charges of battery resulting in bodily injury where the victim is less than 14 years of age and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
