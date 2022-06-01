Arrests
Friday, 12:45 a.m., deputies arrested Noah Jordan Brown, 24, 2600 block of Sherman Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Friday, 9:44 a.m., deputies arrested Brady Wayne Goble, 27, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:13 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Tyler Henderson, 38, Elwood, in the area of 300 East and 100 North, on a Madison County hold and a Hamilton County hold.
Friday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Amanda Jean Hentgen, 33, Greentown, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Borders-Rock, 28, 700 block of North Union Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Holly Darlene Webb, 33, Lafayette, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 6:12 p.m., deputies arrested Amber N. Sparling, 39, Wabash, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Friday, 7:01 p.m., deputies arrested Clint Joseph Davis, 37, 600 block of South Webster Street, in the area of Washington and Sycamore streets, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Friday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Shaneka Nicole Allen, 44, 1400 block of North Webster Street, in the area of Washington and Superior streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:50 a.m., deputies arrested Jason R. Roberts, 27, 1000 block of North Korby Street, at the same location, on a warrant for armed robbery.
Sunday, 2:14 p.m., deputies arrested James Steven Perry, 26, 500 block of South Armstrong Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 9:13 p.m., deputies arrested Howard Eugene Diveley, 49, 3500 block of North 00 East West, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Tuesday, 1:11 p.m., officers arrested Patrick Levingston III, 22, 800 block of East Tate Street, in the 1300 block of North Locke Street, on a charge of domestic battery causing moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 5:20 p.m., officers arrested Ramona Madden, 60, 600 block of South Washington Street, in the area of North McCann Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 5:24 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Bradburn, 40, 3000 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of North and Webster streets, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:01 p.m., officers arrested James Gunter, 29, 4200 block of East 200 South, in the 3700 block of South Reed Road, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by drugs, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 8:11 p.m., officers arrested Lindsay Miller, 37, 600 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Tuesday, 8:13 p.m., officers arrested Anthony White, 40, 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 600 block of South Main Street, on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 10:49 p.m., officers arrested Dillon McCool, 32, 800 block of West State Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Diamond Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 11:20 p.m., officers arrested Kevin Lozier, 62, unknown address, in the 3800 block of South LaFountain Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 12:42 a.m., officers arrested Markiss Young, 32, homeless, in the 500 block of North Market Street, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:57 a.m., officers arrested Amber Maish, 33, 300 block of West Taylor, in the 500 block of North Market Street, on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 1:32 a.m., officers arrested Denver Bunch, 42, 300 block of Devonshire Drive, in the area of Center Road and Dixon roads, on a warrant for body attachment.
Wednesday, 2:17 a.m., officers arrested Brenton Ferguson, 35, 900 block of East Sycamore Street, in the area of Market and Sycamore streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:12 a.m., officers arrested Shawn Davis, 30, Fort Worth, Texas, in the area of Harrison and Washington streets, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony.
