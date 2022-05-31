Arrests
Friday, 9:05 a.m., officers arrested Michael Trout-Vibbert, 20, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1700 block of North Jay Street, on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony; possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:05 p.m., officers arrested Marvin Riddle, 51, 900 block of East Dixon Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:10 p.m., officers arrested Leroy Guire, 55, 500 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of Courtland Avenue and Monroe Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:55 p.m., officers arrested Freddrick Cameron, 19, Anderson, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting and false informing, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 11:06 p.m., officers arrested Joel Thayer, 32, 5600 block of Long Bow Drive, in the 1200 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony.
Saturday, 1:21 a.m., officers arrested Willie White Jr., 66, 600 block of South Bell Street, in the area of Main Street and Vaile Avenue, on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:12 a.m., officers arrested Thomas Offutt, 49, 2600 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Broadway Street and Apperson Way, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:50 a.m., officers arrested Daquel Shields, 31, Fort Wayne, in the area of Morgan and Washington streets, on a Miami County warrant and charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Beth McVay, 50, 5600 block of Wigwam Court, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:40 p.m., officers arrested Donnie Cox Sr., 69, 1500 block of Harris Road, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 6:45 p.m., officers arrested Logan Beck, 31, 1300 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the area of Armstrong and Morgan streets, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:04 p.m., officers arrested Tajae Windom, 18, 1200 block of South Union Street, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2 a.m., officers arrested Corey Williams, 44, 500 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 2400 block of Versailles Drive, on charges of battery causing serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 2:25 a.m., officers arrested Jessica Erickson, 27, unknown address, in the area of Mayfair Drive and Indiana 931, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:49 a.m., officers arrested Drew Hewitt, 41, 400 block of North Main Street, in the 1000 block of South Bell Street, on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 2:52 p.m., officers arrested Donald Smith, 39, 1600 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday, 3:21 p.m., officers arrested Mark Hinkle, 36, 1300 block of South Webster Street, in the 600 block of South Washington Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday, 11:47 p.m., officers arrested Thomas Simmons, 34, 1500 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on charges of auto theft, a Level 6 felony, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:15 a.m., officers arrested Vincent Quarles, 35, 2700 block of Amberwood Place, in the area of Washington Street and Davis Road, on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:28 a.m., officers arrested Jerald Phipps, 24, 1200 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 600 block of West State Street, on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 8:25 p.m., officers arrested Shawn Klein, 57, Elwood, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalence of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Elizabeth Ramirez, 43, 1100 block of Garden Street, in the 1300 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:17 a.m., officers arrested Brenton Ferguson, 35, 900 block of East Sycamore Street, in the area of Market and Sycamore streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:37 a.m., officers arrested Zipporah Trimarco, 35, 1100 block of North Purdum Street, in the 1300 block of North Reed Road, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:54 p.m., officers arrested Abbee Matthews, 33, 800 block of South Broadway Street, Peru, on a warrant for probation violation.
Sunday, 8:03 p.m., officers arrested Katelyn Cole, 26, 300 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 11:20 p.m., officers arrested Michael Gunter, 42, New Waverly, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 12:37 a.m., deputies arrested Timothy Rupe, 56, Indianapolis, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 1:06 a.m., officers arrested Dominique Turner, 21, Bunker Hill, on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana.
Monday, 2:49 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Richey, 60, Muncie, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 10:09 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Jones, 57, 500 block of East Main Street, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended.
