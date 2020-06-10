Arrests
Friday, 2:15 a.m., deputies arrested Christian Michael McAmis, 38, 1400 block of East Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Friday, 2:16 a.m., deputies arrested Brandi Nicole Lawson, 35, 2300 block of North Ohio Street, at the Howard County jail, on four warrants for neglect of a dependent.
Friday, 9:14 a.m., deputies arrested Christian McAnis, 38, 1400 block of East Mulberry Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for attachment.
Friday, 12:25 p.m., deputies arrested Tatiana Niema Moody, 19, 900 block of East Walnut Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke, a warrant for escape, a warrant for aggravated battery, a warrant for battery and a warrant for criminal recklessness.
Friday, 1:59 p.m., deputies arrested George Andrew Joseph, 32, 700 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on a hold for Hamilton County.
Friday, 3:44 p.m., deputies arrested Uriah Levy, 30, 3700 block of South Webster Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for murder, a warrant for criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury and a warrant for aggravated battery.
Friday, 4:06 p.m., officers arrested Hunter Ford, 19, 900 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the area of Amberwood Place, on charges of confinement, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:56 p.m., officers arrested Jay Reed, 30, Young America, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 7:09 p.m., officers arrested Anita Roberts, 58, 100 block of West Lordeman Street, at the same location, on a warrant for theft.
Friday, 9:49 p.m., deputies arrested David Allen Mumaw, 28, 3000 block of West 80 North, in the 400 block of North Armstrong Street, on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 7:22 p.m., deputies arrested Deasia Dasha Gray, 23, 4200 block of Shady Lane, at the HCJ, on a four warrants for counterfeiting.
Friday, 11:47 p.m., officers arrested Zachary Bowser, 40, 2100 block of Kerri Lynn Lane, in the 1500 block of South Dixon Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, having an altered interim license plate, a misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:50 p.m., officers arrested James Shaw, 50, 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, at the same location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:01 a.m., officers arrested Mikeisha Adkins, 23, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the area of Markland Avenue and Jay Street, on charges of false informing, operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 12:11 p.m., officers arrested Robert Grubb, 33, unknown address, in the area of East Taylor and North Delphos streets, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:16 p.m., officers arrested Kyrstin Lombard, 27, Tipton, in the area of East Taylor and North Delphos streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Chadwick Patton, 38, Peru, in Lexington, Kentucky, on two warrants for failure to appear and two warrants for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Michael Scott, 34, 600 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 2400 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, shoplifting, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:03 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Cottingham, 34, 1100 block of South Miller Street, in the 600 block of Essex Drive, on a charge of shoplifting, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 7:47 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Ray McNabb, 25, 2200 block of North Buckeye Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 8:16 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Brunk, 36, 1700 block of South Main Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, theft, a Level 6 felony, and possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 1:02 p.m., officers arrested Reed Turner, 34, 700 block of East North Street, in the 2100 block of North Webster Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:33 p.m., officers arrested Ricky Larrison, 44, 1700 block of North Morrison Street, in the 1800 block of North Morrison Street, on charges of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony, and battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:13 p.m., officers arrested Kee-vaughn Guynn, 18, 700 block of East Dixon Street, in the area of Havens Street and Indiana Avenue, on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, and operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:40 a.m., officers arrested James Young, 43, Noblesville, in the 2300 block of West Alto Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 5:30 a.m., officers arrested Roger Smith, 37, 800 block of East Superior Street, in the 1100 block of North Main Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, false informing, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:35 a.m., officers arrested Heather Ingle, 31, 600 block of South Market Street, in the 1000 block of West Jefferson Street, on charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob Tritt, 28, 3200 block of Schilling Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 5:15 p.m., deputies arrested Andre Washington, 36, Kokomo, on three charges of criminal mischief.
Monday, 5:42 p.m., officers arrested Terry Smith, 36, 60 block of East Second Street, Peru, on three warrants for failure to appear.
Monday, 7:07 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Wyatt, 22, homeless, on charges of possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 7:07 p.m., officers arrested Thomas Roseberry, 40, 1600 block of Paw Paw Pike, Peru, on charges of possession of heroin, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
