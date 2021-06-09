Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 5:06 p.m., officers arrested Austin Smith, 34, 1300 block of West North Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 6:11 p.m., officers arrested Michael Myers, 42, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, at the same location, on a charge of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 11:10 p.m., officers arrested Robert Bell, 25, 900 block of South Calumet Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Lordeman Street, on a warrant for theft of a firearm.
Wednesday, 3:06 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Rucker, 35, 1500 block of Schuler Drive, in the 600 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:25 a.m., officers arrested Amy Lowe, 32, 1400 block of North Wabash Street, in the 1300 block of North Morrison Street, on charges of false informing and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 4:30 a.m., officers arrested Cody Long, 24, homeless, in the 1200 block of North Morrison Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Sunday, 5:19 p.m., officers arrested Donald Smith, 38, 60 block of East Third Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Sunday, 6:36 p.m., deputies arrested Rick Bartel, 48, Kokomo, on three unknown charges.
Sunday, 8:37 p.m., deputies arrested George King, 68, 700 block of Bobtail Court, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Devin Craft, 32, 4500 block of North Indiana 19, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Monday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Zent, 35, Markee, on charges of domestic battery, strangulation and intimidation.
Monday, 6:31 p.m., deputies arrested Terrance Overdorf, 52, Cicero, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 8:41 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Leinberger, 35, 300 block of East Canal Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 11:55 a.m., officers arrested Michael Wilson, 37, 2700 block of Capehart Avenue, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 2:38 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Hudson, 41, 20 block of Jean Avenue, Peru, on a charge of check deception.
Tuesday, 10:30 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer Ramsey, 28, 29200 block of Hilltop Drive, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Wednesday, 12:10 a.m., officers arrested Kevin Mullins, 28, Knox, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 2:07 a.m., deputies arrested Timothy Sallee, 34, Galveston, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 5:12 a.m., officers arrested Arnold Bowen, 6, 1100 block of Wayne Street, Peru, on charges of battery, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.