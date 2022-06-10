Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 3:31 p.m., officers arrested Jeremy Koon, 42, 1400 block of North McCann Street, in the area of Tate and Leeds streets, on a warrant for body attachment.
Thursday, 9:10 p.m., officers arrested Tammy Fettig, 50, 1100 block of North Jay Street, in the 2200 block of North Jay Street, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Friday, midnight, officers arrested Bradford Allison, 58, homeless, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:18 a.m., officers arrested Juanita Niles, 27, 300 block of East Main Street, Peru, on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, battery on a law enforcement officer and criminal trespass.
Wednesday, 8:59 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Dail, 49, Marion, on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting law enforcement on foot, resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, invasion of privacy and possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 8:59 p.m., officers arrested Donna Cassidy, 49, Upland, on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, 10:48 p.m., officers arrested Curtis Baker, 49, 500 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on an Allen County warrant.
Thursday, 10:11 a.m., deputies arrested Randal Scott, 35, 2500 block of Old Stone Road, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 6:15 p.m., deputies arrested Allison Sellers, 30, Swayzee, on a warrant for theft.
Thursday, 6:15 p.m., deputies arrested Jared Sellers, 34, Swayzee, on a warrant for theft.
