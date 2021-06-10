Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 2:05 a.m., deputies arrested Ross Paul Oman, 31, Greentown, in Greentown, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:57 a.m., deputies arrested Bernard Robert Grayer, 27, 1700 block of Berkley Square, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:40 a.m. and 9:55 a.m., deputies arrested Ryan Edward Neher, 31, Walton, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Monday, 9:14 a.m., deputies arrested Stephen John Dorsey, 47, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Monday, 9:35 a.m., deputies arrested August Eugene Mack, 40, 1300 block of South Ohio Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for bond revocation.
Monday, noon, deputies arrested Brandi Louise Bradley, 41, 900 block of North Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 9:44 p.m., officers arrested Tracy Luna, 46, 600 block of West Foster Street, in the area of Mulberry and Washington streets, on a Kosciusko County warrant.
Wednesday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Arion Hardiman, 23, 1200 block of West Havens Street, in the 1000 block of West Havens Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; reckless driving, a misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:35 p.m., officers arrested Heather Burns, 45, 200 block of North Market Street, in the area of Jackson Street and Indiana Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 4:04 a.m., officers arrested Melisa Amsbury, 39, unknown address, in the area of Washington and Superior streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tipton County
Wednesday, 4:22 p.m., officers arrested Ian M. Turner, 32, Tipton, on charges of criminal recklessness and possession of a destructive device.
Thursday, 12:57 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon L. Cunningham, 29, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.