Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 8:39 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Chadwick Patton, 38, Peru, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for battery.
Tuesday, 10:54 a.m., deputies arrested Angela Lynn Breedlove, 48, 900 block of West State Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 11:54 a.m., deputies arrested Thomas Stewart Bridwell, 50, 1400 block of West 350 North, at the HCJ, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Wednesday, 3:39 p.m., officers arrested William Estep, 43, 200 block of East Carter Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Diamond Street, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a look a like substance, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:40 p.m., officers arrested Adam Spencer, 33, 1500 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 200 block of West North Street, on a warrant for driving while suspended.
Wednesday, 7:38 p.m., officers arrested Cheilsea Hart, 22, Tipton, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Ohio Street, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor, and marijuana cultivation, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:47 p.m., officers arrested Michael Thrasher, 61, 700 block of Willowridge Drive, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Ohio Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 7:52 p.m., officers arrested John Bielak, 27, Hebron, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Ohio Street, on charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, all misdemeanors.
Thursday, 2:12 a.m., officers arrested Cecilla Daugherty, 23, unknown address, in the 200 block of North Buckeye Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, invasion of privacy and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 7:59 p.m., officers arrested Kaitlin Chittum, 33, 200 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 5:28 p.m., officers arrested Frank Stambaugh, 37, 600 block of Monroe Avenue, Peru, on charges of possession of a narcotic drug and resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, 10:57 a.m., officers arrested Shayna Walton, 28, 300 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a charge of failure to appear.
Wednesday, 6:41 p.m., officers arrested Dillon Levier, 23, 20 block of West 10th Street, Peru, on charges of possession of heroin, possession of a legend drug, possession of a syringe and possession of a controlled substance.
Wednesday, 11:49 p.m., officers arrested Tyran Lenard, 30, South Bend, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 8:50 a.m., deputies arrested Kyrstin M. Guge, 27, 4000 block of West Division Road, Peru, on a charge of theft.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 4:47 p.m., correctional officers arrested Haley L. Hochstedler, 19, Sharpsville, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.
Tuesday, 8:46 p.m., deputies arrested Stephen P. Harlow, 30, Windfall, on a warrant for body attachment.
Wednesday, 1:08 a.m., deputies arrested Rebecca J. Dugger, 41, Anderson, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 2:42 a.m., deputies arrested Michael E. Hobbs, 36, Elwood, on a Madison County warrant and a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 9:38 p.m., deputies arrested Tyeshun J. Johnson, 23, South Bend, on charges of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun without a license.
