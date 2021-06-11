Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 3:30 a.m., deputies arrested Andre L. Goodman, 43, 200 block of North Market Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for auto theft, a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for theft with a prior conviction.
Wednesday, 2:47 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Marie Leija, 41, 800 block of North Philips Street, in the area of Indiana Avenue and Broadway Street, on a warrant for conversion.
Wednesday, 5:08 p.m., deputies arrested Marcus Durell Cook, 48, 600 block of West Mulberry Street, in the area of 300 West and Judson Road, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., deputies arrested Aaron Patrick Martin, 28, 1500 block of North Jay Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:43 p.m., deputies arrested Chris James Vanwinkle, 42, 5100 block of South Union Street, in the 1700 block of North Jay Street, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Thursday, 12:45 p.m., officers arrested Donte Smoot, 43, 2400 block of Saratoga Avenue, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:56 p.m., officers arrested Gregory Ryan II, 44, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, in the 200 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 10:35 p.m., officers arrested Davaughn Jones, 19, 1400 block of North Webster Street, in the 400 block of West Superior Street, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony, and battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10:35 p.m., officers arrested Mercedes Richey, 19, 600 block of South Webster Street, in the 1900 block of South Goyer Road, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony, and battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:40 p.m., officers arrested Zyonna Wilson, 21, 900 block of East Richmond Street, in the 1300 block of West Jefferson Street, on three warrants for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:55 a.m., officers arrested Kendrick Phillips, 30, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the 2700 block of Albright Road, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:17 a.m., officers arrested Antonio Horton, 33, 1900 block of Woodbridge Circle, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, marijuana cultivation, a misdemeanor, reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:57 a.m., officers arrested Hunter Ford, 20, 2700 block of Amberwood Place, in the area of Jefferson Street and Indiana Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 3:59 a.m., officers arrested Paula Miller, 26, 200 block of North Market Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and Indiana Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 5:12 a.m., officers arrested Mary Lacoss, 51, 800 block of West Third Street, Peru, on a charge of theft.
Wednesday, 5:12 a.m., officers arrested Cody Oaks, 28, 500 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a Dekalb County warrant.
Wednesday, 5:12 p.m., officers arrested Melissa Taylor, 45, 400 block of West Fifth Street, Peru, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 8:14 p.m., officers arrested Jacquelin Sturch, 31, 200 block of Blackhawk Court, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Wednesday, 8:40 p.m., officers arrested Courtney Harris, 22, Converse, on charges of intimidation, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, 9:43 p.m., deputies arrested Anita Sonafrank, 44, Rochester, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 11:05 a.m., deputies arrested John J. Norris, 50, homeless, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Thursday, 11:05 a.m., deputies arrested Peter Cook, 43, 1000 block of West Lincoln Street, Peru, on charges of resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 2:55 p.m., officers arrested Alex Williamson, 21, 20 block of East Warren Street, Peru, on a charge of battery.
Friday, 1:45 a.m., officers arrested Abdirizak Adane, 21, 1300 block of Mustang Avenue, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
