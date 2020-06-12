Arrests
Wednesday, 2:08 a.m., deputies arrested David Wayne Turner, 41, 400 block of West Taylor Street, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 2:11 a.m., deputies arrested Samantha White, 33, 500 block of East Taylor Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:36 a.m., deputies arrested Chelsey Elizabeth Smith, 29, 900 block of West Monroe Street, at the same location, on two warrants for failure to appear and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:13 a.m., deputies arrested Glenn Dale Carper, 55, 900 block of South Union Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 11:40 a.m., deputies arrested Monte Gene Faulkner, 32, Russiaville, at the HCJ, on seven warrants for child molest and two warrants for battery on a person less than 14 years of age.
Wednesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Nathaniel S. Davis, 21, 700 block of South Bell Street, at the HCJ, on three warrants for petition to revoke and a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 3:18 p.m., deputies arrested Bobby Allen Jones, 39, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Curt Daniel Beck, 33, 2900 block of Baton Rouge Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 4:40 p.m., deputies arrested Kasey Andrew Hutchins, 46, 1200 block of East Alto Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 8:40 p.m., deputies arrested Derrik W. Ailor, 37, homeless, in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, on two warrants for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Thursday, 3:05 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Phillips, 31, Shelbyville, in the area of Indiana 931 and Southway Boulevard, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 3:47 p.m., officers arrested John Sauders, 56, 900 block of East Broadway Street, in the 2900 South Washington Street, on charges of possession of scheduled substance and public intoxication.
Thursday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Danny Magers, 67, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 5:30 p.m., officers arrested Jason Faulkner, 39, Russiaville, in the 2800 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 7:01 p.m., officers arrested Chemel Jackson, 39, 200 block of North Wasbash Avenue, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Murden Street, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:55 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Bledsoe, 41, Russiaville, in the 2900 block of North Delphos Street, on a warrant for two counts of invasion of privacy.
Friday, 12:08 a.m., officers arrested Adam M. Alvarez, 36, 3700 block of West 80 North, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 4:24 a.m.,. officers arrested Darrell P. Williams, 40, 2800 block of West Boulevard Street, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for identity deception and a warrant for conversion.
Thursday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Travis Kelley, 40, 1900 block of George Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 9:01 p.m., officers arrested Shayna Walton, 28, 300 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a probation hold and a warrant for violation of community corrections.
Thursday, 6:12 p.m., deputies arrested Trevor J. Eldridge, 27, Greentown, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested Justin A. Losure, 31, Greentown, on a Grant County warrant.
Thursday, 10:19 p.m., correctional officers arrested Kain A. Burthay, 28, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 12:46 a.m., officers arrested Willie A. Stacker, 30, Camby, on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana.
