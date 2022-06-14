Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 11:28 a.m., officers arrested Gary Lowery, 39, 1400 block of North Lindsay Street, in the 700 block of South Union Street, on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 2:26 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Bronson, 29, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear, as well as charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:52 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Landrum, 43, 2400 block of North Buckeye Street, at the same location, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:26 p.m., officers arrested Markiss Young, 32, homeless, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Phillip Bryant, 57, 200 block of North Market Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 3:51 a.m., officers arrested Cierra Tinder, 26, 800 block of East Sycamore Street, in the area of Sycamore Street and Westmoreland Drive, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:34 p.m., officers arrested Dorian Ferguson, 27, 700 block of North Wabash Street, at the same location, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Saturday, 7:20 p.m., officers arrested Brittni Rund, 32, 1200 block of South Union Street, in the 1000 block of South Buckeye Street, on a charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 8:52 p.m., officers arrested Christina Lengerich, 46, 400 block of North Market Street, in the 1000 block of North Washington Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:05 a.m., officers arrested Zachary Parigen, 28, 1100 block of South Main Street, in the area of Sycamore Street and Apperson Way, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 12:50 p.m., officers arrested Devontize Phillips, 31, 200 block of North Market Street, in the 800 block of Buckley Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:10 a.m., officers arrested Curtis Williams Sr., 54, 400 block of West Rainbow Circle, in the area of Hoffer and Delphos streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 2:49 a.m., officers arrested Christy Black, 51, 900 block of North Berkley Road, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Plate Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:51 p.m., officers arrested Randall Bagwell, 31, 12900 block of South U.S. 31, in the 1200 block of North Union Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 7:55 p.m., officers arrested Robert Pulawa, 35, 1200 block of North Union Street, at the same location, on a Cass County warrant.
Monday, 9:25 p.m., officers arrested Corie Whitmer, 34, 1300 block of North Philips Street, at the same location, on a charge of battery, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 9:37 p.m., officers arrested Danny Chapel Jr., 48, 2100 block of North Washington Street, in the 1500 block of North Davis Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 10:49 p.m., officers arrested Melody Rojas, 36, Plymouth, in the area of Park and Zartman roads, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:17 a.m., officers arrested Jessica Armstrong, 35, homeless, in the area of Tate and Purdum streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:01 a.m., officers arrested Ann Sweigart, 32, 600 block of West Woodland Avenue, in the area of Cartwright Drive and Alto Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:13 a.m., officers arrested Curtis Freeman, 43, homeless, in the area of Cartwright Drive and Alto Road, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 7:55 p.m., deputies arrested Antonio L. Cheatem, 47, Indianapolis, on a warrant for two counts of counterfeiting, two counts of theft and a single count of identity deception.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.