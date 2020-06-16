Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 9:57 a.m., deputies arrested Emily Arslain, 27, 800 block of Venetian Way, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Shantell Marsha Yeakey, 35, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on two warrants for check deception.
Thursday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested James David Young, 43, Noblesville, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on a hold for Hendricks County.
Thursday, 3:55 p.m., deputies arrested Terry Joe Parsons, 62, 1400 block of Nicholas Court, at the HCJ, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 9:33 p.m., deputies arrested Trevor Allen Young, 28, 2300 block of North Bell Street, in Greentown, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:53 p.m., deputies arrested Randel Potter, 49, Auburn Hills, Michigan, at the HCJ, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:50 a.m., officers arrested Andrew Martin, 28, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of McCann and Tate streets, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:39 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Sullivan, 42, 500 block of East Monroe Street, in the 500 block of East Mulberry Street, on a charge of public nudity, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Latina Machey East, 38, 600 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 400 block of South Apperson Way, on a body attachment.
Saturday, 3:59 a.m., officers arrested Christopher King, 29, Russiaville, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Apperson Way, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:18 a.m., officers arrested Kyle Stipek II, 30, 800 block of Boulder Way, in the area of Hoffer and Webster streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:40 a.m., officers arrested Amber Dishon, 42, Burlington, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:45 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Chriswell, 34, 1400 block of East Virginia Street, at the same location, on a warrant for driving while suspended.
Saturday, 7:37 p.m., officers arrested Jeremy King, 41, 200 block of Devonshire Drive, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for possession of a syringe, a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia, as well as a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 2:55 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Clark Jr., 18, 3700 block of Red Bud Lane, in the 2700 block of South Webster Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:30 p.m., officers arrested Rodney Killebrew II, 40, 1800 block of North Jay Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery on a pregnant woman and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Sunday, 11:03 p.m., officers arrested James Harrison II, 49, 1800 block of North McCann Street, in the 600 block of South Jay Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 1:23 a.m., officers arrested Quentin Clark, 37, Chicago, Illinois, in the area of Locke Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:48 a.m., officers arrested Dontonio Elliott, 22, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 600 block of Southlea Drive, on an unknown warrant.
Monday, 5:07 a.m., officers arrested John Hagle Jr., 32, Valparaiso, in the 1000 block of North Bell Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 6:44 p.m., deputies arrested James Hampton, 49, Kokomo, on two charges of possession of a legend drug and a charge each of possession of marijuana, battery resulting in injury, disorderly conduct and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 5:41 p.m., officers arrested Jordan Sallee, 18, Kokomo, on charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
Sunday, 3:45 p.m., officers arrested Lisa Roberts, 53, 300 block of East Main Street, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Sunday, 6:55 p.m., officers arrested Jamie Likens, 32, 100 block of South Huntington Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Sunday 6:55 p.m., officers arrested Roger Scolf, 29, 100 block of South Huntington Street, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
Sunday, 7:08 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Reidenbach, 51, Rochester, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 9:33 p.m., deputies arrested Justin K. Floyd, 31, Indianapolis, on a Marion County warrant.
Thursday, 10:28 p.m., officers arrested Joshua R. Markland, 36, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 10:28 p.m., officers arrested Savannah L. Smith, 35, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a legend drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 12:01 a.m., officers arrested Rajone M. Ellis, 27, Grand Rapids, Michigan, on charges of possession of a legend drug and possession of marijuana.
Friday, 12:01 a.m., officers arrested Mark D. Morgan, 25, Grand Rapids, Michigan, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 3:31 a.m., deputies arrested Larry R. Jones, 30, Sharpsville, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
Saturday, 4:56 a.m., deputies arrested Lucas S. Drake, 23, Greentown, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 2:15 a.m., deputies arrested Kristi L. Young, 31, Lebanon, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 1:20 a.m., deputies arrested Megan A. Egle, 33, Arcadia, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release and charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe and providing a false identity statement.
Monday, 6:45 a.m., deputies arrested Cody E. Collins, 28, Sharpsville, on a warrant for failure to appear.
