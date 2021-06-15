Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 1:41 a.m., deputies arrested Royce J. Tillman, 34, 6300 block of West 00 North South, in the 3600 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for failure to comply with community service.
Thursday, 4:26 a.m., deputies arrested Brent Joseph Langley, 36, 2100 block of Mark Lane, at the same location, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Thursday, 10:13 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Mitch Jenkins, 23, 2400 block of North Jay Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:37 a.m., deputies arrested Scott Allen Parks, 37, 1200 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for indirect contempt.
Thursday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Elizabeth Grace Fouch, 23, 600 block of South 750 West, in the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 7:10 p.m., deputies arrested Rachelle Wilcox, 40, Galveston, in the area of Webster Street and Rainbow Drive, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:50 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Thomas Decker, 24, Stockwell, in the area of 300 East and 100 North, on a Grant County hold and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 12:53 a.m., deputies arrested Hector D. Angel, 29, Clarksville, Tennessee, in the area of Lincoln Road and LaFountain Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:08 a.m., deputies arrested R’nez Donte’ Holmes, 18, 100 block of West Rainbow Circle, at the same location, on a warrant for conversion.
Friday, 9 a.m., officers arrested Lawrence Battreal, 27, Russiaville, in the 1200 block of North Locke Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Scott Allen Parks, 37, 1200 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the HCJ, on two warrants for indirect contempt.
Friday, 9:58 a.m., deputies arrested Ceasia Small, 21, 600 block of Elk Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for intimidation and a warrant for pointing a firearm at another.
Friday, 10:50 a.m., deputies arrested Ladaryl Jerome Sanders, 36, Rossville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 11:10 a.m., deputies arrested John W. Wright, 37, Marion, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft.
Friday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Heather Anne Burns, 45, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 1:25 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher David Arnold, 26, 700 block of West Boulevard Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Friday, 4:40 p.m., deputies arrested Makenzie Nicole Stepler, 31, 900 block of South Buckeye Street, in the area of Buckeye Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:54 p.m., officers arrested Paul Behny, 36, Peru, in Peru, on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, and theft, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:06 p.m., deputies arrested Aaron Joseph Fisher, 36, 1300 block of East Murden Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 7:12 p.m., deputies arrested Russell Levi Fouch, 28, 1300 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 7:54 p.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Lynn Sutherlin, 32, 400 block of North Webster Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Friday, 9:25 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Wayne Duke, 35, 600 block of East Taylor Street, in the 1300 block of West Mulberry Street, on a charge of escape, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Edminster, 26, 700 block of South Union Street, in the 700 block of North Union Street, on two warrants for intimidation and a warrant for failure to appear, as well as charges of identity deception and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 11:15 p.m., officers arrested Kylee Riddle, 29, 6000 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, in the area of Washington and Superior streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 12:16 a.m., deputies arrested Jeremiah Dillard Plake, 43, Delphi, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 12:28 a.m., officers arrested Devontize Phillips, 30, 200 block of North Market Street, in the area of Broadway and Delphos streets, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Saturday, 3:17 a.m., deputies arrested Todd Evan Langley, 43, 600 block of Southlea Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for intimidation and a warrant for domestic battery.
Saturday, 4:06 a.m., officers arrested Jordan Davis, 25, 500 block of West Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested Jermaine Barnett, 48, Indianapolis, in the area of 400 South and 775 West, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Latoya Monique Barnett, 43, Indianapolis, in the area of 400 South and 775 West, on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:48 p.m., officers arrested Chad Bergin, 35, 2100 block of Saratoga Avenue, in the 2000 block of Saratoga Avenue, on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 6:05 p.m., officers arrested Zachary Hill, 36, 1500 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the same location, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:06 p.m., officers arrested Erica Trutman, 28, 1500 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Saturday, 9:37 p.m., officers arrested Michael Piatt, 30, 1200 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the same location, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday, 12:04 a.m., deputies arrested Yahir A. Guzman, 18, Logansport, in the area of Walnut and Washington streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:39 a.m., deputies arrested Kalysta Bruce, 18, Amboy, in the 2800 block of South LaFountain Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:23 a.m., officers arrested Rebecca Daniel, 35, 3000 block of Vinton Circle, at the same location, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:24 a.m., officers arrested Demon Varnado, 44, 3000 block of Vinton Circle, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 4:19 a.m., officers arrested Jamiesha Durr, 24, 3000 block of South 100 East, in the 1100 block of South Plate Street, on charges of domestic battery-simple assault and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:25 a.m., officers arrested Donte Brown, 20, 1700 block of Sussex on Berkley, in the 1100 block of South Plate Street, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:46 p.m., officers arrested Franklin Hughes, 46, 1600 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 8:10 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Clark-Wright, 38, Delphi, in Delphi, on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony, and vehicle theft, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Ryan Lindsay, 40, 900 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:40 a.m., officers arrested Kyle Ray, 33, Sharpsville, in the 400 block of South 100 East, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 5:25 a.m., officers arrested Evan Price, 29, 1300 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested Jose Herrera, 47, 1200 block of East Murden Street, in the area of Reed Road and Boulevard Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 9:35 p.m., officers arrested Alexis Trent, 26, 700 block of Tomahawk Drive, in the 1000 block of East Hoffer Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:33 p.m., officers arrested Dalton Vincent, 23, 700 block of South Market Street, in the 800 block of North Main Street, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 12:04 a.m., officers arrested Steven Smith, 25, 1700 block of South Main Street, in the 400 block of South Armstrong Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for escape; two charges each of possession of cocaine, both Level 6 felonies, and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors; and a single charge each of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Saraya Shoaf, 30, 1000 block of West Monroe Street, in the area of Park Avenue and Washington Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 3:13 p.m., deputies arrested Amber Maish, 32, homeless, on a charge of trespass.
Friday, 6:50 p.m., deputies arrested Ezra Bellanca, 21, 3600 block of West 450 North, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Friday, 8:32 p.m., deputies arrested Mason Bowen, 31, 3000 block of South Wallick Road, Peru, on a violation of community corrections.
Friday, 10:45 p.m., deputies arrested Leah Myers, 39, Twelve Mile, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:15 a.m., officers arrested Clinton Fairchild, 41, Akron, on a Wabash County warrant.
Monday, 8:25 a.m., deputies arrested Sonny R. Hardin, 76, Macy, on three warrants for failure to appear.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 10:35 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony A. Moore II, 23, Mishawaka, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 1:20 p.m., deputies arrested Willie G. Jackson, 62, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 3:55 a.m., deputies arrested Kayla B. Castor, 27, Mishawaka, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Friday, 1:25 p.m., deputies arrested Logan M. Taylor, 23, Elwood, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 3:17 a.m., officers arrested Hailey A. Wolfe, 22, Sharpsville, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 6:11 p.m., deputies arrested Kaleb R. Bell, 28, Tipton, on a warrant for burglary and theft.
Monday, 2:10 p.m., deputies arrested Herman J. Guillory, 25, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 7 p.m., deputies arrested Connor J. Lipniski, 26, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
