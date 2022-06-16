Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 4:25 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Whitis, 36, Indianapolis, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 3:06 p.m., officers arrested Vickie Bowman, 42, 3100 block of Springwater Court, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:10 p.m., officers arrested Ahvon Hurt, 21, 300 block of South Union Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 4:58 p.m., officers arrested Jesse Rose, 19, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 5:45 p.m., officers arrested Shane Lawrence, 41, 3800 block of Tulip Lane, at the same location, on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:13 a.m., officers arrested Darik Wolf, 30, 300 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 3:11 p.m., deputies arrested Dominique L. Williams, 36, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 4:27 p.m., officers arrested Caleb A. Privett, 30, Tipton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 11:50 a.m., deputies arrested Ollie J. Griffin, 33, Benton Harbor, Michigan, on a warrant for failure to appear.
