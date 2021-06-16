Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 3:59 a.m., deputies arrested Carrie Kentish, 58, Crawfordsville, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement, a warrant for conversion and a warrant for possession of a legend drug.
Monday, 3:59 a.m., deputies arrested Debra R. Lindsey, 46, 500 block of East Harrison Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement, a warrant for theft and a warrant for possession of a legend drug.
Monday, 10:25 a.m., deputies arrested Tony Johnson, 27, 4500 block of East 200 South, at the same location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:10 a.m., deputies arrested D'Michal Young, 24, 400 block of Southlea Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Monday, 3:18 p.m., deputies arrested Justin T. Woodward, 41, 1200 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Monday, 4:24 p.m., deputies arrested Steve B. Long, 28, 1200 block of South Waugh Street, at the same location, on a warrant for theft, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for possession of cocaine, a warrant for non-support of a dependent child and a warrant for theft with a prior conviction.
Monday, 7:34 p.m., deputies arrested Tranaarques Young, 27, 1300 block of West North Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for residential entry, a warrant for strangulation and a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child.
Monday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Jesse Wayne Gunnell, 38, 700 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 300 block of East Taylor Street, on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:40 p.m., officers arrested Blake Groleau, 20, 1300 block of North Market Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Alex Flemming, 54, 4100 block of North 00 East West, in the 900 block of South Main Street, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 7:52 p.m., officers arrested April Sadler, 33, 400 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 1100 block of South Main Street, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a synthetic drug, a misdemeanor.
