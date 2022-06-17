Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 10:36 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Childs, 48, 600 block of West Sycamore Street, in the area of Armstrong and Monroe streets, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:19 a.m., officers arrested Kinsey Riddle, 28, 400 block of West Hoffer Street, in the 900 block of South Elizabeth Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:36 a.m., officers arrested Darneil Kinney, 37, 900 block of South Locke Street, in the area of Havens and Washington streets, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 5:50 p.m., officers arrested Jessamyn Burnett, 42, 1100 block of Barksdale Avenue, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Monday, 8:29 p.m., officers arrested Wallace Taylor, 31, 800 block of West 250 South, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
Monday, 10:40 p.m., officers arrested LeAnn Ray, 34, 1100 block of Indiana 124, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Hakeem Rose, 21, Indianapolis, on an unknown warrant.
Tuesday, 2:50 p.m., deputies arrested Tina Dagnen, 61, Logansport, on a court order.
Tuesday, 3:35 p.m., deputies arrested Bryan Siblisk, 40, 50 block of North Fremont Street, Peru, on a warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Alexis Patton, 32, Denver, on a court order.
Wednesday, 2:55 p.m., officers arrested James Garrison, 51, Huntington, on a parole violation.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 10:26 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua A. McCoy, 40, Russiaville, on a warrant for burglary and theft.
Friday, 3:17 a.m., deputies arrested Rodney D. Sipes, 49, Elwood, on charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm.
