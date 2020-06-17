Arrests
Monday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Douglas Patrick Groves, 42, 1500 block of Hutchins Drive, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Monday, 1:17 p.m., deputies arrested Robert E. Sprankle, 54, Greencastle, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 1:22 p.m., deputies arrested Shaquille A. Beard, 27, 400 block of Amberwood Place, at the HCJ, on a warrant for intimidation.
Monday, 1:28 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Allen Cottingham, 34, 600 block of Essex Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 5:10 p.m., deputies arrested Lesa Dawn DePalma, 49, 700 block of South Jay Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1:39 p.m., officers arrested Andray Thompson, 25, 500 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 100 block of North Ohio Street, on charges of operating without ever obtaining a license and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:16 p.m., officers arrested Amber Sparling, 37, unknown address, in the 2400 block of North Jay Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 4:20 p.m., officers arrested Devontize Phillips, 29, 200 block of North Market Street, in the 1300 block of South Waugh Street, on a charge of possession of a firearm without a permit, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:39 p.m., officers arrested Cory Rife, 32, 1100 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Mayfair Drive and Indiana 931, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Myers, 40, 2200 block of King Street, in the 1300 block of South Delphos Street, on a warrant for visiting a common nuisance and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:31 a.m., officers arrested David Sanders, 18, 300 block of East Center Road, in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets, on charges of possession of a handgun without a permit and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 2:10 a.m., officers arrested Elis Russell Jr., 32, 5200 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, in the area of Maumee Drive and Arrowhead Boulevard, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:11 a.m., officers arrested Janet Chandler, 38, 5800 block of Peshewa Court, in the area of Maumee Drive and Arrowhead Boulevard, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:58 a.m., officers arrested Bradly Wohlford, 22, 2900 block of Sheila Drive, in the area of Washington Street and Smith Road, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Campbell, 18, 1000 block of North Lincoln Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 1:40 p.m., deputies arrested Shelly Wright, 45, Rochester, on a violation of probation.
Tuesday, 9:44 p.m., officers arrested Michael Williams, 49, Brockton, Massachusetts, on a Wisconsin warrant.
Tuesday, 2:44 a.m., officers arrested Thomas D. Sowders, 54, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated causing endangerment and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
