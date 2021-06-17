Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:12 a.m., deputies arrested Chevelle D. Jones, 28, 2900 block of Joyce Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Tuesday, 11:04 a.m., deputies arrested Rodney Eric Doss, 56, 1400 block of North Bell Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Jodi Leann Imlay, 32, 900 block of North Leeds Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 11:50 a.m., deputies arrested Terrell Lashaun Reed, 39, Chicago, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Tuesday, 2:49 p.m., deputies arrested Belinda Jeanette Maholmes, 31, 400 block of Amberwood Drive, at the HCC, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 3:58 p.m., officers arrested Derek Elliott, 26, homeless, in the 400 block of East North Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:28 a.m., officers arrested Ashlie Garcia, 37, Winnsboro, Texas, in the area of Alameda Boulevard and Janice Drive, on a Hendricks County warrant and a charge of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 5:35 p.m., officers arrested Tristan Kiggins, 23, Muncie, on a charge of failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:11 p.m., deputies arrested Sheena Stafford, 36, Wabash, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 6:09 p.m., officers arrested Monique Lundie, 38, 400 block of Jackson Avenue, Peru, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 9:40 a.m., deputies arrested Connor Lipinski, 26, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:32 p.m., deputies arrested Jacqueline Lauer, 36, Bunker Hill, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Wednesday, 10:35 p.m., officers arrested Kelly Mohrle, 41, Logansport, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 1:55 a.m., officers arrested Julie Miles, 34, Kokomo, on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.