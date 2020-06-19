Arrests
Tuesday, 12:42 a.m., deputies arrested Hannah Renee Moore, 19, 1700 block of Sussex on Berkley, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Tuesday, 5:32 a.m., deputies arrested Jayden S. Blackburn, 23, 3900 block of Carmelita Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Tuesday, 6:29 a.m., deputies arrested Ricky David Larrison, 44, 1800 block of North Morrison Street, in the 1800 block of North Morrison Street, on a warrant for invasion of privacy and a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 9:38 a.m., deputies arrested Nathan Green, 30, 2500 block of North Washington Street, in the 1200 block of East Gano Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:49 a.m., deputies arrested Kayla Stahley, 29, 900 block of East Dixon Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Craig Anthony Roupe, 32, 3200 block of Vinton Circle, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for theft.
Tuesday, 2:20 p.m., deputies arrested Nathan Terrell Green, 30, 2500 block of North Washington Street, in the 1200 block of East Gano Street, on charges of auto theft with a prior conviction, a Level 5 felony, and theft, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 3:50 p.m., deputies arrested Shana Afftan Hulsey, 32, 800 block of South Jay Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 6:14 p.m., deputies arrested Alan Michael Butcher, 24, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 8:28 p.m., deputies arrested Geneva Anne Yowell, 42, 700 block of Birch Court, at the same location, on a warrant for theft.
Tuesday, 10:17 p.m., deputies arrested Nicole Dawn Wainscott, 42, 9200 block of West 00 North South, at the same location, on an attachment and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 4:33 p.m., officers arrested Thaddeus Jefferson, 30, 200 block of West Sycamore Street, in the 100 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for possession of a syringe, a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 1:09 a.m., officers arrested Jocelyn Warren, 30, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 1:22 a.m., officers arrested Kathryn Tinder, 52, 800 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 900 block of South Main Street, on a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2 a.m., officers arrested Jalen Tinder, 26, 900 block of South Buckeye Street, at the same location, on charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, leaving the scene of an accident and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Thursday, 4:25 a.m., officers arrested James Rayn, 22, 2400 block of North Calumet Street, in the 400 block of East Morgan Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11 p.m., deputies arrested Shelisha Carr, 54, Kokomo, on a charge of driving while suspended.
Wednesday, 11 p.m., deputies arrested Fredrick E. Spencer, 53, Kokomo, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
