Arrests
Wednesday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Harry Edward Young, 27, 800 block of North Purdum Street, in the 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a legend drug or precursor, both Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 10:41 a.m., deputies arrested Sabre John Seefeldt, 21, Galesburg, Illinois, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for invasion of privacy and two warrants for intimidation.
Wednesday, 10:45 a.m., deputies arrested Jamie Lynn Hughes, 40, 1600 block of South Webster Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for domestic battery.
Wednesday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Scott Love, 33, 1800 block of West Sycamore Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Vernon Lamar Smith, 40, 700 block of Twickingham Drive, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Anthony Sparling, 42, 1000 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 11:26 a.m., deputies arrested Darci Marie Phillips, 32, 400 block of West 300 North, at the same location, on a warrant for conversion.
Thursday, 9:42 a.m., officers arrested Donald Everman III, 48, 700 block of South Jay Street, in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:22 p.m., officers arrested Tyler Groleau, 22, homeless, in the 800 block of South Bell Street, on a warrant for failure to appear, three charges of burglary, all Level 5 felonies, two charges of criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, and a single charge each of burglary, a Level 4 felony, auto theft, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8 p.m., officers arrested Jannett Weir, 44, 700 block of South Jay Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, in two Madison County warrants and a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:05 a.m., officers arrested Dino Lawson, 65, 1500 block of North Waugh Street, in the area of Buckeye and Harrison streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
