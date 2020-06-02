Howard County
Arrests
Sunday, 4:30 a.m., deputies arrested Cheyse Auston Swain, 28, 800 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery, a warrant for criminal mischief, a warrant for aggravated battery and a warrant for battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Sunday, 5:16 a.m., deputies arrested Jeremiah Dillard Plake, 42, 1100 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 9:03 p.m., deputies arrested Stephen K. Finley, 54, 2100 block of North Dixon Road, in the area of Davis Road and Washington Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:05 p.m., deputies arrested Reneesha Monae Fowler, 26, 1400 block of North Webster Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and Witherspoon Drive, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:46 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin A. Johnson, 20, 700 block of South Jay Street, in the area of Park Avenue and Washington Street, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
