Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Kenneth Lee Phillips, 33, Shelbyville, in the area of Goyer Road and Carter Street, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention.
Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Brittany A. Causey, 23, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of Goyer Road and Carter Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Dwayne Edward Jones, in the 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for a court violation.
Tuesday, 2:11 p.m., deputies arrested Curtis Lance Olinger, 32, 1200 block of North Wabash Street, in the 600 block of West 200 North, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:42 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Edward Hodges, 39, 2200 block of North Delphos Street, in the 400 block of West Superior Street, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Tuesday, 8:45 p.m., deputies arrested Terry Dean Rhinebarger, 63, 1200 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 1200 block of East Sycamore Street, on a Grant County hold.
Tuesday, 11:34 p.m., deputies arrested Carrie A. Sparks, 39, 1100 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:01 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Sliter, 30, Greentown, in the 1100 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for body attachment.
Wednesday, 3:50 p.m., officers arrested Steven Harris, 25, Converse, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of shoplifting, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:15 p.m., officers arrested Wesley Mathias, 39, Rochester, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of shoplifting, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:59 p.m., officers arrested Brian Koon, 59, 1100 block of West Madison Street, in the 5700 block of West 100 North, on a warrant for public indecency.
Thursday, midnight, officers arrested Christopher Arnold, 27, 700 block of West Boulevard Street, in the area of Washington and Harrison streets, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Thursday, 1:53 a.m., officers arrested Demyrah Byers, 25, 400 block of West Walnut Street, in the area of Purdum Street and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
