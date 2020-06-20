Arrests
Wednesday, 3:25 p.m., deputies arrested William Paul Estep, 44, 200 block of East Carter Street, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 7:13 p.m., deputies arrested Marquis Darrionta Herron, 18, 1300 block of South Delphos Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 8 p.m., deputies arrested Jake Edward Williams, 34, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 10:05 p.m., deputies arrested Amy N. Miller, 41, 1700 block of South Dixon Road, in the area of Boulevard Street and Dixon Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6:28 p.m., officers arrested Travis Kitts, 50, 500 block of West Harrison Street, at the same location, on a warrant for conversion and a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.
Friday, 4:32 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Hentgen, 31, Peru, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a synthetic drug, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:45 a.m., officers arrested Cynthia Ponder, 34, 1800 block of North Delphos Street, in the area of Monroe and Union streets, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:26 a.m., deputies arrested Marrio A. Bryant Jr., 35, Noblesville, on a Marion County warrant.
Thursday, 10:07 p.m., officers arrested Anthony A. Moore II, 22, Mishawaka, on charges of invasion of privacy and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
