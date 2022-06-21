Arrests
Friday, 12:54 a.m., deputies arrested Braedon L. Bandy, 22, 1500 block of North Lindsay Street, at the Howard County Jail, on five warrants for non-compliance and a warrant for escape.
Friday, 2:55 a.m., deputies arrested Dino Allen Lawson, 66, 900 block of East Dixon Street, in the 1300 block of East Murden Street, on a warrant for probation violation.
Friday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested Shawn Cox, 48, 1400 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on a warrant for conversion.
Friday, 5:20 p.m., deputies arrested David Leroy Lewellen, 70, 1000 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on two warrants for sexual battery where the victim is mentally disabled or deficient to consent.
Friday, 7:54 p.m., officers arrested Justin Record, 34, Galveston, in the 1300 block of North Reed Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a throwing star, a misdemeanor; and possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:09 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer Goble, 45, 1800 block of West Carter Street, in the 2400 block of North Calumet Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:04 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Robert Adcock, 43, 1000 block of South Bell Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:50 p.m., officers arrested Glenn Carper Jr., 57, 900 block of South Union Street, in the area of Harrison and Jay streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 11:38 p.m., officers arrested Chad Munden, 44, 1100 block of South Calumet Street, in the 200 block of North Union Street, on a warrant for violation of work release.
Friday, 11:50 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Sutton, 35, Chicago, Illinois, in the area of Monroe and LaFountain streets, on a Fulton County warrant.
Saturday, 1:03 a.m., officers arrested Ryan Carpenter, 36, Tipton, in the area of Courtland Avenue and Elm Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:33 a.m., officers arrested Shiloh Mussial, 26, 700 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the area of Apperson Way and Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:11 a.m., officers arrested Vincent Quarles Jr., 35, 500 block of Holly Lane, in the 700 block of North Philips Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:28 a.m., deputies arrested Elise Anne Ferris, 30, 1600 block of South Webster Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Saturday, 9:36 a.m., deputies arrested Tabatha Jean Harrington, 32, 900 block of North Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 11:33 a.m., officers arrested Roderick Love, 35, 2500 block of Lorentson Court, in the 400 block of East Jackson Street, on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 3:06 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Laughner, 36, 1300 block of Schuller Drive, in the 1100 block of Morningside Drive, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:16 p.m., officers arrested Tracey Miller, 57, 2500 block of North Armstrong Street, in the 1400 block of North Berkley Road, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Saturday, 6:41 p.m., deputies arrested Angela Woodard, 47, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Taylor Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:44 p.m., officers arrested Travis Devore, 50, 300 block of East Richmond Street, at the same location, on two Elkhart County warrants and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:53 p.m., deputies arrested Vicki L. Gunter, 58, 4200 block of East 200 South, in the area of Markland Avenue and Waugh Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:51 p.m., officers arrested Cavelle Benjamin, 61, unknown address, in the area of Reed Road and Carter Street, on charges of possession of marijuana, driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 11:59 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Perez, 34, Indianapolis, at an unknown address, on two charges of public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 12:09 a.m., officers arrested Sherman Gardner, 37, 1800 block of Saint Charles Court, in the area of Harrison Street and Apperson Way, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:09 a.m., officers arrested Rick Turner, 32, homeless, in the 2000 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of public intoxication by drugs, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:20 a.m., officers arrested Joel Grainger, 37, 200 block of North Berkley Road, in the 900 block of West Defenbaugh Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 1:27 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Roberts II, 24, 1300 block of West Madison Street, in the 1800 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:40 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Roberts I, 44, 1800 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a warrant for criminal mischief and a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:20 a.m., officers arrested Kendryck Neal, 28, West Lafayette, in the area of Smith Road and Washington Street, on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 8:53 p.m., deputies arrested Dalton Kaine Vincent, 24, 700 block of South Market Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 9:07 p.m., officers arrested David Levine, 40, 1400 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Washington Street, on a Cass County warrant.
Sunday, 9:43 p.m., officers arrested Rodney Goble, 34, Greenfield, in the 1200 block of North Locke Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:45 p.m., deputies arrested Damion M. Vawter, 23, 1700 block of Sussex on Berkley, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 10:56 p.m., officers arrested Alex McCarey, 32, 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, in the area of Defenbaugh and Market streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 12:01 a.m., officers arrested Lacie Aldridge, 21, 300 block of North Lindsay Street, in the area of Superior and Washington streets, on a charge of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 12:04 a.m., officers arrested Autumn Dillman, 38, 600 block of South Wabash Street, in the area of Superior and Washington streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:05 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Evans, 39, 2900 block of Whitehouse Drive, in the area of Harrison and Armstrong streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:28 a.m., officers arrested Courtney Smith, 33, 2800 block of Beachwalk Lane, in the 400 block of South Washington Street, on charges of possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Monday, 8:14 a.m., officers arrested Gregory Cook, 39, 2400 block of East Baxter Road, in the area of U.S. 31, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:32 p.m., officers arrested Robert Allen Kolher, 51, Logansport, in the area of Jefferson and Elizabeth streets, on two Cass County warrants.
Monday, 4:37 p.m., officers arrested Evelyn Cruz-Perez, 18, 1300 block of North Philips Street, at the same location, on a warrant for battery and disorderly conduct.
Monday, 9:28 p.m., officers arrested Ralph Leroy Stroup Jr., 45, 2700 block of St. Dennis Court, in the area of Elm Street and Apperson Way, on a warrant for probation violation and a warrant for body attachment.
Monday, 9:55 p.m., officers arrested Adrianna Cartissia White, 28, 900 block of North Main Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for false informing and operating while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 12:54 a.m., officers arrested Dorian Wayne Ferguson, 27, 700 block North Wabash Avenue, in the area of Harrison and Union streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 1:55 a.m., officers arrested Taron Anthony Alexander, 29, Westfield, in the area of Lincoln Road and LaFountain Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
