Arrests
Monday, 11:21 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony Ray Johnson, 25, Crown Point, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Monday, 11:59 a.m., deputies arrested Salita Ortiz Alarcon, 34, South Bend, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:58 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Walter Cline, 48, 4400 block of North 150 West, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to remain at the scene of a crash.
Monday, 4:05 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Marie Armstrong, 35, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, 4:22 p.m., deputies arrested Lindsay A. Bolton-Gibbs, 31, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 4:25 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Blake Carpenter, 36, Tipton, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft with a prior theft or conversion conviction and a warrant for criminal trespass.
Monday, 6:22 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Allen Jackson, 37, 1300 block of South Webster Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Monday, 7:34 p.m., deputies arrested Loren Clyde Lewis, 54, 2300 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCJ, on a warrant for escape.
Tuesday, 11:27 a.m., officers arrested Richard Smith Jr., 39, Indianapolis, in the area of U.S. 31 and Indiana 26, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:11 p.m., officers arrested Justin Darr, 38, Parrish, Florida, in the area of U.S. 31 and Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a scheduled substance and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 12:16 p.m., officers arrested Sabrina Graber, 33, unknown address, in the area of U.S. 31 and Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a scheduled substance and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 12:27 p.m., officers arrested James Reynolds, 31, Rushville, in the area of U.S. 31 and Mile Marker 158, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:30 p.m., officers arrested Kollin Johnson, 33, High Point, North Carolina, in the area of Mile Marker 158 and U.S. 31, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:05 p.m., officers arrested David Spitler, 64, Atlanta, Georgia, in the area of Boulevard Street and U.S. 31, on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 1:17 p.m., officers arrested Leonard Rodda, 64, Atlanta, Georgia, in the area of U.S. 31 and Boulevard Street, on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 4:05 p.m., officers arrested Trey Marciniak, 19, 2200 block of North Main Street, in the 1900 block of Columbus Boulevard, on an unknown warrant.
Tuesday, 5:26 p.m., officers arrested Chelsa Wilson, 31, Indianapolis, in the area of U.S. 31 and Touby Pike, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a scheduled substance, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 5:39 p.m., officers arrested William Cote, 33, Indianapolis, in the area of U.S. 31 and Touby Pike, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:41 p.m., officers arrested Terry Pearson, 63, 1000 block of South Cooper Street, in the 100 block of South Washington Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Wednesday, 12:56 a.m., officers arrested Tyson Nix, 42, 900 block of South Webster Street, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:41 a.m., officers arrested Nicole Johnson, 41, Buffalo, in the area of Markland Avenue and Izaak Walton Road, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 2:46 a.m., officers arrested Christina Turner, 46, Bunker Hill, in the area of Markland Avenue and Izaak Walton Road, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County Arrests
Monday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Bruce Howard, 33, Mishawaka, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:46 p.m., officers arrested Emma Campbell, 43, 1900 block of Whippoorwill Drive, Peru, on a Cass County warrant.
Monday, 6:44 p.m., officers arrested Dusten Hershey, 32, 70 block of East Third Street, Peru, on a charge of operator never licensed.
Tuesday, 8:42 a.m., officers arrested Anthoney Roe, 30, Monticello, on three charges of possession of a controlled substance, as well as a single charge each of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Dylan Bowman, 27, Silver Plume, Colorado, on two charges of possession of a controlled substance, as well as a single charge each of possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Valeigha Arnold, 26, South Bend, on charges of operator never licensed and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Tuesday, 5:18 p.m., officers arrested Justine Tompkins, 37, East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.
Tuesday, 5:39 p.m., deputies arrested Brenda Peddycoart, 29, Cincinnati, Ohio, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 8:10 p.m., officers arrested Sindie Lowery, 36, Mexico, on a Cass County warrant.
Wednesday, 2:10 a.m., deputies arrested James Lawson, 40, Wabash on a Wabash County warrant.
