Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 2:05 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Earl Meriwether, 60, 1400 block of North LaFountain Street, in the 600 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Phillip Vincent Lyles, 24, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a Marion County hold.
Friday, 4:52 p.m., deputies arrested Austin James VanWinkle, 24, 1000 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4:57 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary Allen Smith, 38, 1400 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 5:51 p.m., officers arrested Ricki Wise II, 47, 1200 block of South Cooper Street, in the 800 block of North Purdum Street, on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke, as well as charges of false reporting and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 6:03 p.m., deputies arrested Theresa Laverne Bates, 43, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 6:19 p.m., deputies arrested Stefanie Eieleen Lawless, 38, 700 block of East Walnut Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 9:15 p.m., officers arrested Zachary Mutchler, unknown age, in the 2500 block of Wickersham Drive, in the 1300 block of West Jefferson Street, on a Tipton County warrant.
Friday, 9:40 p.m., officers arrested Nichole Timoschuk, 32, Russiaville, in the 1300 block of North Philips Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 9:48 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Jines, 34, 1200 block of East Taylor Street, in the 1300 block of North Philips Street, on a Hamilton County warrant, a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Friday, 9:50 p.m., officers arrested Guadalupe McGuire, 43, 1100 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 1300 block of North Philips Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Deangelo McClatchey, 32, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, in the area of Ohio and Carter streets, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Saturday, 12:15 a.m., officers arrested Isaiah Young, 23, 500 block of East Monroe Street, in the area of Havens and Delphos streets, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:02 a.m., deputies arrested Keegan M. Chester, 29, 600 block of South Bell Street, in the 1400 block of East Morgan Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:42 a.m., deputies arrested Donna M. Poe, 47, Danville, Virginia, in the 300 block of South 00 East West, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:37 a.m., officers arrested Shaun Craig, 47, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 900 block of South Plate Street, on two warrants for failure to appear and a charge of false reporting, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:02 a.m., officers arrested Todd Brower, 54, Holland, Michigan, in the area of Lincoln Road and Indiana 931, on a Morgan County warrant.
Saturday, 2:07 p.m., officers arrested Levi Cross, 20, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 600 block of West Taylor Street, on an unknown warrant.
Saturday, 3:13 p.m., deputies arrested Alexander Philip Brink, 23, 2300 block of South Wabash Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 3:50 p.m., officers arrested Marvin Riddle, 50, 900 block of East Dixon Street, in the 700 block of West Jefferson Street, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:52 p.m., deputies arrested Samantha Rose Mayer, 28, Amboy, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested Bailey E. Rose, 23, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 10:01 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Ann Smith, 42, Miami, at the HCJ, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 11:23 p.m., officers arrested Demetrius Coleman, 23, 2400 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of Richmond and Locke streets, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 3 felony, being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 12:18 a.m., officers arrested Justin Autry, 33, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, in the area of Sycamore Street and Apperson Way, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:35 a.m., deputies arrested Shawn M. Martin, 53, Lafayette, in the area of Savoy and Reed roads, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:50 a.m., officers arrested Leah Exmeyer, 30, 800 block of East Lordeman Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 2:52 a.m., officers arrested Jeromy Carroll, 31, 800 block of East Lordeman Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 3:35 a.m., officers arrested Otha Anderson, 24, 700 block of East Jefferson Street, at an unknown location, on charges of battery, a Level 6 felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:06 a.m., officers arrested Lindsey Bell, 37, 1800 block of West Carter Street, in the area of Indiana 931 and Mayfair Drive, on charges of operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 5:19 a.m., officers arrested Alex McCarey, 31, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a charge of residential entry, a Level 5 felony.
Sunday, 6:52 a.m., officers arrested Lajonta Hall, 41, 900 block of East Havens Street, at an unknown location, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 9:14 a.m., officers arrested Aaron Whitehead, 30, 5000 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 3:01 p.m., officers arrested Joyce Faulkner, 38, 900 block of North Purdum Street, at the same location, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 4:55 p.m., officers arrested Kyle Mitchell, 30, Lafayette, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:56 p.m., officers arrested Lindsay Moss, 34, unknown address, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a Grant County warrant.
Sunday, 7:42 p.m., officers arrested John Huymaier, 53, 2900 block of North Waugh Street, in the 1400 block of North Market Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:05 p.m., deputies arrested Melissa Angela Amsbury, 39, St. Louis, Missouri, in the 3000 block of South 00 East West, on an Illinois hold.
Sunday, 9:32 p.m., officers arrested David Tucker, 47, Galveston, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of a syringe or needle and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 10:57 p.m., deputies arrested Edward J. Wright, 39, 5700 block of Lance Drive, in the area of Hoffer Street and Reed Road, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Martin Jr., 22, 1000 block of East Monroe Street, in the area of Union and Walnut streets, on a Cass County warrant.
Monday, 1:52 a.m., officers arrested Ryan Colburn, 38, 5700 block of Seneca Trail, in the 3900 block of Alameda Boulevard, on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony, being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Betty Collins, 35, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, in the 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor, and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:29 p.m., officers arrested Kacey Hamilton, 36, Russiaville, in the 3800 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:20 p.m., officers arrested Christina Hebel, 24, Kentland, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 11:28 p.m., officers arrested Tabitha Hannah, 42, Logansport, in the area of 17th Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:44 p.m., officers arrested Tana Wilder, 23, 1300 block of East 400 South, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on two charges of possession of a scheduled substance, both misdemeanors, and a charge each of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:54 a.m., officers arrested Noah Brown, 23, 2000 block of Camenich Court, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 4:23 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Kaiser, 18, 700 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on a parole violation.
Thursday, 7:10 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Spohn, 39, 20 block of East Franklin Street, Peru, on a violation of probation and charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 10:17 p.m., officers arrested Frank Stambauh, 38, Wabash, on charges of dealing a narcotic drug and possession of a narcotic drug.
Thursday, 10:30 p.m., officers arrested Haley Sharp, 23, 700 block of Rushburn Green, Peru, on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance and operator never licensed.
Friday, 1:53 a.m., officers arrested Matthew Washburn, 33, 1300 block of Donaldson Avenue, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 5:12 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan Biggs, 40, 20 block of Jean Avenue, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Friday, 5:12 p.m., officers arrested Victoria Roberts, 25, 20 block of Jean Avenue, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Friday, 9:35 p.m., officers arrested Bailey Rose, 23, 500 block of Van Buren Street, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and interference in reporting a crime.
Saturday, 1:39 a.m., officers arrested Emili Johnson, 25, Indianapolis, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 2:19 p.m., deputies arrested Maureen Elliot, 37, Kokomo, on charges of operating without a license and speeding.
Saturday, 10:26 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Hoover, 30, Bunker Hill, on charges of obstruction of justice and possession of heroin.
Sunday, 1:19 a.m., officers arrested Heather Serna, 46, 500 block of East Main Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 2:08 a.m., officers arrested Gavin Wouster, 22, 20 block of York Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 1:57 a.m., deputies arrested Patrick Hinton, 51, Kokomo, on charges of resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 7:05 p.m., deputies arrested Keaton A.S. Compton, 24, Alexandria, on a charge of intimidation.
Sunday, 2:57 a.m., deputies arrested Robert L. Boston, 31, Frankfort, on charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Richard M. Barrett, 25, Monticello, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:45 a.m., deputies arrested Dvonta T. Jones, 23, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun without a license.
Tuesday, 1 a.m., deputies arrested Ariana S. Hudson, 27, Kokomo, on a Grant County warrant.
