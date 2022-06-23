Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Lee Miles, 46, unknown address, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Tuesday, 5:32 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Lamar Reynolds, 47, 900 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Tuesday, 6:24 p.m., deputies arrested Kindra Za'Nae Sampson, 23, 600 block of Marsha Court, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Tuesday, 10:20 p.m., deputies arrested Amarion Kai Alsup, 18, 900 block of Harvest Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery.
Wednesday, 12:03 p.m., officers arrested Alexis Fleischmann, 26, Beach Gardens, Florida, in the area of U.S. 31 and Mile Marker 167, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a scheduled substance, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 2:38 p.m., officers arrested Cooper Bartle, 27, unknown address, in the 2900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a scheduled substance and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 5:29 p.m., officers arrested Bryan Jones, 56, 2300 block of Tam O Shanter Road, in the area of Indiana 931 and Indiana 26, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 5 felony.
Wednesday, 6:40 p.m., officers arrested Isaiah Corl, 24, Jackson, Mississippi, in the area of U.S. 31 and 500 North, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a scheduled substance, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Hayes, 42, homeless, in the 400 block of Arrow Street, on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Thursday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Otis Gordon, 42, Columbus, in the 300 block of East Sycamore Street, on a Bartholomew County warrant and charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:34 a.m., officers arrested Mark Detamore, 24, 1100 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the area of North and Washington streets, on a warrant for body attachment and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Carr, 39, 800 block of North Wabash Street, in the area of Wabash and Monroe streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
