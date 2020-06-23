Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 2:46 p.m., officers arrested Justin Mottinger, 30, 400 block of Pillars Place, at the same location, on a warrant for battery.
Monday, 4:10 p.m., officers arrested Richardo Young, 27, 400 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of Mulberry Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of vehicle theft, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 5:55 p.m., officers arrested Kenzi Mouser, 36, 3700 block of West 500 North, in the 1600 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance and charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:58 p.m., officers arrested Abbigal S. Abston, 19, 1500 block of West Havens Street, in the 1600 block of South Plate Street, on a charge of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:09 p.m., officers arrested Barry T. Owens Jr., 40, Chicago, Illinois, in the area of Ohio and Jefferson streets, on a charge of refusal to identify self, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:52 p.m., officers arrested Jason M. Stevens, 32, Marion, in the 100 block of Wildridge Drive, on a warrant for burglary.
Tuesday, 12:39 a.m., officers arrested Aubrey Coats, 42, 200 block of East Washington Street, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a Miami County warrant.
Tuesday, 1:20 a.m., officers arrested Blake Johnson, 28, 1900 block of South Market Street, in the 1100 block of West Monroe Street, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:30 a.m., officers arrested Kylee Duke, 28, 1100 block of West Monroe Street, in the 900 block of West Jefferson Street, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Commented
