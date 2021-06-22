Howard County
Arrests
Sunday, 5:06 a.m., officers arrested Lindsey Bell, 37, 1800 block of West Carter Street, in the area of Indiana 931 and Mayfair Drive, on charges of operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 5:19 a.m., officers arrested Alex McCarey, 31, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a charge of residential entry, a Level 5 felony.
Sunday, 6:52 a.m., officers arrested Lajonta Hall, 41, 900 block of East Havens Street, at an unknown location, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 9:14 a.m., officers arrested Aaron Whitehead, 30, 5000 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 3:01 p.m., officers arrested Joyce Faulkner, 38, 900 block of North Purdum Street, at the same location, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 4:55 p.m., officers arrested Kyle Mitchell, 30, Lafayette, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:56 p.m., officers arrested Lindsay Moss, 34, unknown address, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a Grant County warrant.
Sunday, 7:42 p.m., officers arrested John Huymaier, 53, 2900 block of North Waugh Street, in the 1400 block of North Market Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:05 p.m., deputies arrested Melissa Angela Amsbury, 39, St. Louis, Missouri, in the 3000 block of South 00 East West, on an Illinois hold.
Sunday, 9:32 p.m., officers arrested David Tucker, 47, Galveston, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of a syringe or needle and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 10:57 p.m., deputies arrested Edward J. Wright, 39, 5700 block of Lance Drive, in the area of Hoffer Street and Reed Road, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Martin Jr., 22, 1000 block of East Monroe Street, in the area of Union and Walnut streets, on a Cass County warrant.
Monday, 1:52 a.m., officers arrested Ryan Colburn, 38, 5700 block of Seneca Trail, in the 3900 block of Alameda Boulevard, on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony, being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Betty Collins, 35, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, in the 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor, and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:29 p.m., officers arrested Kacey Hamilton, 36, Russiaville, in the 3800 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:20 p.m., officers arrested Christina Hebel, 24, Kentland, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 11:28 p.m., officers arrested Tabitha Hannah, 42, Logansport, in the area of 17th Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:44 p.m., officers arrested Tana Wilder, 23, 1300 block of East 400 South, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on two charges of possession of a scheduled substance, both misdemeanors, and a charge each of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:54 a.m., officers arrested Noah Brown, 23, 2000 block of Camenich Court, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 4:23 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Kaiser, 18, 700 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on a parole violation.
Thursday, 7:10 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Spohn, 39, 20 block of East Franklin Street, Peru, on a violation of probation and charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 10:17 p.m., officers arrested Frank Stambauh, 38, Wabash, on charges of dealing a narcotic drug and possession of a narcotic drug.
Thursday, 10:30 p.m., officers arrested Haley Sharp, 23, 700 block of Rushburn Green, Peru, on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance and operator never licensed.
Friday, 1:53 a.m., officers arrested Matthew Washburn, 33, 1300 block of Donaldson Avenue, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 5:12 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan Biggs, 40, 20 block of Jean Avenue, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Friday, 5:12 p.m., officers arrested Victoria Roberts, 25, 20 block of Jean Avenue, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Friday, 9:35 p.m., officers arrested Bailey Rose, 23, 500 block of Van Buren Street, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and interference in reporting a crime.
Saturday, 1:39 a.m., officers arrested Emili Johnson, 25, Indianapolis, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 2:19 p.m., deputies arrested Maureen Elliot, 37, Kokomo, on charges of operating without a license and speeding.
Saturday, 10:26 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Hoover, 30, Bunker Hill, on charges of obstruction of justice and possession of heroin.
Sunday, 1:19 a.m., officers arrested Heather Serna, 46, 500 block of East Main Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 2:08 a.m., officers arrested Gavin Wouster, 22, 20 block of York Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 1:57 a.m., deputies arrested Patrick Hinton, 51, Kokomo, on charges of resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 7:05 p.m., deputies arrested Keaton A.S. Compton, 24, Alexandria, on a charge of intimidation.
Sunday, 2:57 a.m., deputies arrested Robert L. Boston, 31, Frankfort, on charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Richard M. Barrett, 25, Monticello, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:45 a.m., deputies arrested Dvonta T. Jones, 23, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun without a license.
Tuesday, 1 a.m., deputies arrested Ariana S. Hudson, 27, Kokomo, on a Grant County warrant.
